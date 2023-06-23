Leeds United seem to be closing in on their top manager target, with imminent talks expected...

What's the latest on Patrick Vieira to Leeds United?

That's according to journalist Sami Mokbel who, writing for the Daily Mail, suggested in an article that ex-Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira had emerged as a serious contender to take over from Sam Allardyce at Elland Road despite others remaining in the frame.

Daniel Farke and Scott Parker are both referenced, and yet it is the Frenchman who is reportedly well-admired in Yorkshire, with talks planned for the coming days.

The 46-year-old head coach has been out of work since his dismissal in March, but seems raring to return to management according to reports in France.

Would Patrick Vieira suit Leeds United?

A drop down to the Championship could prove the perfect platform to rebuild a budding career, as the 49ers seek to instil a winning mentality in this fragile squad. Given his playing days, there are arguably few better placed to disseminate such ideals.

Although last term turned into something of a disaster for the former Arsenal midfielder, having failed to win in 11 before his sacking, his work the season prior must be remembered when measuring how successful Vieira could be in Leeds.

After all, many expected the worst when he was brought into Selhurst Park, only for him to secure a 12th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final spot.

The Premier League legend is still in the infancy of his coaching career, yet remains aligned with a 4-3-3 formation that seeks to dominate possession. Given how the Whites have often struggled when on the ball to seize the impetus, the Frenchman will be hoping to transfer his killer instinct that made him such a revered player.

During his playing career, he was a powerful central midfielder but boasted a touch of class beyond most for his era. As such, he captained the Gunners to great success, including a Premier League title in which they were not beaten once.

This came amongst two other league titles in England, a World Cup and European Championship triumph and a Champions League across his glittering career, further emphasising the claims of Ray Parlour that he is a "winner".

Having converted that mentality into a fine tactical intelligence now, he bred a free-flowing Eagles team that captured the eye for a whole year. Journalist Omar Muhammed even noted: "Crystal Palace are really fun to watch. Talent coursing through the entire side with a really smart manager in Patrick Vieira. We need to start giving them their flowers."

Perhaps his installation into Elland Road could hand him that vital second chance in English football, to iron out his errors of the past and return this famous institution back to where it belongs, with his winning pedigree sure to be a vital factor.