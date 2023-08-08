Everton may have been closing on one striker target, but fresh news has suggested they could be set to reinforce that problem area with ample cover at last...

Which club is interested in Patson Daka?

Whilst the last week has been dominated by their pursuit of Youssef Chermiti, Alan Myers has since taken to Twitter to offer a new name that has come of interest to manager Sean Dyche.

The well-respected journalist wrote:

"Everton are interested in signing Leicester City forward Patson Daka, the 24-year-old former Red Bull Salzburg man has scored 9 goals in 53 appearances for the midlands club."

Having signed for the Foxes back in 2021, his £23m move had many excited at the prospect of the rapid striker in the Premier League.

However, following their relegation, the Toffees could be set to profit by snagging the forward, who still has three years left on his £75k-per-week deal at the King Power Stadium.

How good is Patson Daka?

Despite struggling since making that switch, the 24-year-old frontman still boasts all the physical assets to thrive in England, with pace, power and clinical finishing in abundance.

Although, the latter characteristic has been somewhat missing after leaving RB Salzburg.

In his final year in Austria, the Zambia star scored 34 times across all competitions, assisting a further 12. His speed left defenders in his wake, yet he had that touch of class to take his time, often always selecting the right decision with regard to finishing or creating.

Journalist Ryan Taylor lauded Leicester's business too after the deal was rumoured, noting:

"Leicester have pulled yet another blinder with Patson Daka: 51 goals in past two seasons in Austrian Bundesliga (59 matches). Jamie Vardy won’t be around forever & not many better long-term replacements out there. Electric pace, ruthless finisher."

To place these physical assets just ahead of Dwight McNeil makes for a frightening prospect for the rest of the division, given the creativity and pinpoint accuracy the former Burnley winger's left foot offers when given space.

Last season saw him score seven and assist a further three in the Premier League alone, coming through one of the club's toughest seasons in recent memory to actually aid their narrow escape from the drop.

The 23-year-old's 7.06 average rating in the league even marked the third-highest of those at the club who featured five or more times, bolstered by his 1.4 key passes and 1.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It is not difficult to imagine the partnership he and Daka could strike up, with the tricky winger sure to benefit from the consistent presence of a true focal point up top.

Not only this, but his speed combined with McNeil's clear desire to defend from the front, could even see more chances forged via their combined relentless press.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin arguably remains the perfect build for a typical Dyche no.9 - boasting height, physicality and fierce pace in behind. There is no doubt that McNeil would thrive with his presence, although his recent injury troubles are suggestive that this is unlikely.

Daka would mark a fine alternative, who could combine to great effect to ensure this campaign is one where safety is achieved far sooner than the final day of the season.