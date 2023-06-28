Tottenham Hotspur have started the summer strongly, but to truly usher in a new age, it is their defence that must now be made a priority...

What's the latest on Pau Torres to Tottenham Hotspur?

Now, according to the Daily Mail, it seems this might well be the case. After all, they note that the club are a big admirer of Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Whilst the report notes Aston Villa as the true credible interest, with their pursuit of the Spanish stopper understandable given Unai Emery's familiarity with his game, their reluctance to pay more than £35m could allow the Lilywhites to swoop in. Especially given his release clause reportedly stands at €65m (£56m).

Having already secured a permanent deal for Dejan Kulusevski, and more recently snatched James Maddison from Leicester City, it seems that the hierarchy are prepared to back Ange Postecoglou suitably to help take them back to the top.

How good is Pau Torres?

Having been a star man for the Yellow Submarine for many years, leading to his 23 caps for Spain, the 26-year-old is vastly experienced considering he still has the bulk of his career ahead of him.

Should he choose to spend those prime years in north London, it could provide the perfect springboard for him to become a hero under the Australian tactician. Especially given he will follow Clement Lenglet as his replacement for that left-sided centre-back spot, with the bar hardly being set exceptionally high.

Having spent last term on loan at the club, the Barcelona dud could only muster a 6.65 average Sofascore rating in the Premier League, the third-lowest of anyone within the Spurs squad who started over five games. To be rated as one of the worst players in a team that truly crumbled speaks volumes for his ability to play at this level.

Meanwhile, Torres was maintaining a 7.04 average Sofascore rating in La Liga, building upon his 7.09 figure from the season prior. He has remained a consistently classy asset at the back, with his piercing left foot and powerful physique lending to his success.

The former rating was upheld through 4.1 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game, yet he would also maintain an 85% pass accuracy alongside a 79% dribble success rate, via Sofascore, numbers that eclipse Lenglet in some areas, with the Frenchman posting 2.6 clearances per match and completing just 64% of his dribbles.

Given how Postecoglou will likely instruct his defenders to be the first line of creativity, striding out from the back with poise and purpose to kickstart attacks, there are arguably few more suited to such a ball-playing philosophy than this 6 foot 3 titan.

To emphasise this further, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe, Torres ranks in the top 4% for progressive passes, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

A former coach of his, Paco Lopez, always expected great things from his pupil though, as he noted: "I have followed his career, I always had a certain weakness for him.

"I had put my confidence in him, helped him jump up through the ranks. So I was not surprised by his progress, not at all. When we played against Villarreal, I spoke with him for a good while. As always, he is a sensational kid, very humble, the same as when I had him."

Given this effusive praise can be contrasted with the claims of journalist Roy Nemer, who branded Lenglet a "defensive liability" back in 2020, such a switch marks a no-brainer for the Lilywhites who would be sealing a seismic upgrade.