Liverpool have received a significant injury boost regarding a "top player", with reliable journalist Paul Joyce providing the positive update.

Liverpool prepare for Southampton clash

The international break arguably came at a bad time for the Reds, in terms of stopping their momentum, and they are back on Sunday with a trip to Saints, going into the weekend action five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

With Manchester City and Arsenal hosting Tottenham and Nottingham Forest on Saturday, respectively, Arne Slot will know that their lead may well have been narrowed by the time kickoff arrives.

While Liverpool haven't been decimated by injuries this season, as too often proven to be the case under Jurgen Klopp, they have still been without key players for lengthy periods.

Alisson and Diogo Jota are the two who stand out the most, but Harvey Elliott has also been missing for months, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa have also been out at different times. Now, a fresh injury update has emerged ahead of the Southampton game, with one player seemingly edging closer to his return to the side.

Liverpool receive fresh injury boost

Taking to X on Friday, Joyce confirmed that Elliott is back in training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Southampton, providing quotes from Slot's press conference:

Elliott's fractured foot on England Under-21s duty back in September came at such a bad time for him, considering this was hopefully going to be a season that saw him kick on.

Last term, the 21-year-old was arguably Liverpool's most effective substitute, often coming on in games and proving to be a difference-maker, as was the case when he scored a last-minute winner away to Crystal Palace last December. Meanwhile, Alan Shearer is a big admirer, saying:

"What I like about him now, he can play midfield also. We all knew he could play midfield but he’s not just okay because Salah’s playing on the on the right and he wants to come on in his left foot. He can play in a variety of different positions and every time he plays it really shows me that he’s good enough for this level now, it really does. As long as he can get some consistency, I think we’ve got another top player on our hands."

Having Elliott back will be such a big boost for Liverpool, and with Slot preferring to use a No.10 more than Klopp did, it could be a great opportunity to shine in arguably his best role.

Related Better than Cherki: Liverpool looking to sign "incredible" £50m Salah heir Liverpool are making plans for the future and could table a bid for £50m Salah successor.

The young Englishman is a different player to Dominik Szoboszlai in that position, not possessing his physicality and dynamism but possessing more guile, so having both options available to Slot will immediately make the Reds stronger.