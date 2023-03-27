Arsenal have a fine record of producing top academy prospects, with their current squad a glittering endorsement for such a practice.

Mikel Arteta's team is littered with youngsters, whether acquired or produced, and as such they boast the lowest average squad age yet still sit atop the Premier League.

It not only bodes well for the present, but also the future, as a successful dynasty has already been built and can only be improved upon.

The fact that so many players have gone on to shine in the first team after earning success at youth level must be a pleasing sight for those academy hopefuls, as a clear pathway to the senior squad is there to be trodden by anyone who is good enough.

In doing so, each player will likely earn labels depending on their play style and attitude. Whether it be to replace a current member of the squad, or to emulate the success of a former one, these should act as further motivation for each young star to maintain their trajectory.

Especially with Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who will seek to graduate from Hale End soon; he has all the makings of the next Paul Merson at the Emirates.

Who is Nathan Butler-Oyedeji?

Having joined the club at the age of eight, the 20-year-old has flitted between a forward and a midfielder across his short career. Whilst this could suggest indecisiveness, it actually gives him added qualities in either role. Should he play up front, his link-up play and passing are beyond that of his rivals; but when in midfield, he retains his fine-scoring touch.

It is this proficiency combined with a relentless work rate that likens him to the legendary Sky Sports pundit, who featured 379 times for the Gunners, scoring 87 times and assisting 29.

He too had flirted with an attacking role, but settled as a goalscoring midfielder who "simply loved playing football"; as Arsenal's official website claims.

Although having made just six appearances during his loan spell at League One, with an average of 37 minutes per game Butler-Oyedeji has hardly been handed the opportunity to shine.

When he has starred, as he did in the U21s Football League Trophy run, the dynamic maestro was one of the most important assets as they swept aside the likes of Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

In four games he would score four and assist once, maintaining a 7.60 average rating that was further upheld by his 1.5 key passes per game (via Sofascore). That run also saw him branded "dangerous" by journalist Layth Yousif as he notched against Stevenage too.

It is clear the quality Butler-Oyedeji boasts, and upon his return to the club this summer there is reason to believe he can begin his emergence into a first-team where he is yet to make an appearance.

Merson had to return from a similar loan - at Brentford in 1987 - before he got his big break, so when the chance comes, the youngster must take it with both hands.