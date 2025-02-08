Sky Sports pundit and Gunners legend Paul Merson is convinced that Arsenal are serious candidates to sign a big-name player in what would be a very surprising move.

Arsenal forced to wait for new striker after January transfer window ends

Manager Mikel Arteta saw his side fall short in a late £40 million January bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins (David Ornstein), and they were linked with a plethora of other high-profile centre-forwards throughout the winter transfer window.

However, despite their best efforts, interim Arsenal sporting director Jason Ayto ended the window minus a new number nine, or any major incoming for that matter, with the north Londoners now dealt another shortage in the attacking third.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out for over a month after suffering a hamstring strain, with the Brazilian joining Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table and leaving Arteta even more bereft of quality forwards ahead of crucial Premier League fixtures.

These injury blows highlight the need for Arsenal to bring in more attacking quality this summer, as they hope to mount another challenge for domestic glory next season in the event they cannot catch Liverpool in this year's title race.

Arsenal tipped to sign Tottenham legend Harry Kane

Some reports suggest that Arsenal are already laying the groundwork on a summer move for Benjamin Sesko, while Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arteta's dream striker target.

However, Merson has now suggested a far more left-field name - Tottenham legend and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane. The 31-year-old has been flying ever since making the move to Germany, recently becoming the quickest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals and smashing Erling Haaland's record in the process.

England's all-time top goalscorer also boasts 72 goals in 73 appearances for Bayern across all competitions, with reliable media sources reporting that Kane's contract will include a £64 million release clause active from next January.

Merson is convinced that Arsenal could look to trigger Kane's release clause, making a Sol Campbell comparison and stating he wouldn't be surprised if the Spurs icon did end up on the other side of north London.

“Arsenal will buy him,” said Merson on Sky. “Why not? £64m, why not. Sol Campbell did [make the move]. People will go ‘oh he’s this age and that age’ but Arsenal need now.

“If Arsenal haven’t won the League, you’ve got to take a chance. You’ve got to take a chance, buy someone that’s proven. I wouldn’t be surprised, and when you’re Harry Kane, and you’ve been told you can go for £64m, there’s only a couple of teams who could buy him.

“Maybe Tottenham will buy him back, but he’ll have to win something at Bayern Munich to go back to Tottenham. If you’ve not won anything at Bayern Munich, you’re not going back to Tottenham to win nothing."