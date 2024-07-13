Newcastle United are eyeing up two specific signings in the summer transfer window, as new sporting director Paul Mitchell looks to work his magic quickly ahead of pre-season.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with so many players this summer, as they look to make further inroads in the transfer market, having already brought in the likes of John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly. Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has emerged as one option, although the supporters may not be too enamoured by the rumour, considering he failed to make a single Premier League appearance during a loan spell at Liverpool in 2023.

Another report has claimed that Newcastle lead the race to sign highly-rated Benfica defender Antonio Silva, with Eddie Howe keen on bolstering his options at centre-back. Still only 20 years of age, the Portugal starlet has already made 94 appearances for his club side.

The Magpies are also believed to be tracking Juventus winger Matias Soule, who has even been compared to Lionel Messi, with the 21-year-old an alternative to West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, who looks to be the top target for that role.

With Callum Wilson's Newcastle future up in the air, another strike partner for Alexander Isak could be needed moving forward, too, and Lille ace Jonathan David has been linked with a summer switch. The 24-year-old is a hugely impressive attacking player, scoring 27 goals in 53 caps for Canada.

Newcastle eyeing double transfer swoop

According to a new report from Give Me Sport, Newcastle want to make at least two signings in the near future, as Mitchell looks to strengthen the squad quickly and show why he is the perfect successor to Dan Ashworth.

The Magpies are believed to have "set their sights on making a minimum of two signings in the coming weeks", with "the hunt for a new defender and right-winger" specifically seen as a "crucial" part of the recruitment plans. They want the deals done early during the pre-season preparations, which will be music to Howe's ears.

These definitely feel like two priority positions for Newcastle before next season gets underway, with other areas of the pitch feeling more well-stocked.

At centre-back, long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles make it imperative that at least one new player arrives there, and someone of Silva's ilk would be ideal, in terms of being both an immediate key starter and also a potential mainstay of the defence for many years to come. He enjoyed a 93.1% pass completion rate in the Primeira Liga last season, outlining his ball-playing ability.

Botman needs a top-quality partner, with Lascelles and Fabian Schar arguably not at the level required to be that player long-term, and it will be fascinating to see who comes in. Marc Guehi has enjoyed a highly impressive Euro 2024 campaign with England, and he has been backed to join Newcastle, and could also represent a brilliant option.

Meanwhile, a new winger is needed as an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, thriving on the opposite flank to Anthony Gordon, and bringing in Soule could be perfect. He scored 11 goals in Serie A on loan at Frosinone last season, and has so much promise, with his peak years to come.