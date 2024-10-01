Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell wants to sign a 22-year-old attacking starlet who Thierry Henry admires, according to a new claim.

Newcastle transfer news

We may be between transfer windows currently, but that doesn't mean the Magpies aren't being linked with potential new signings in January or next summer. Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena is one figure who has been mentioned as a target for the Premier League giants, with scouts believed to have been sent to watch him in action. A January switch for the 23-year-old is mooted, as Eddie Howe looks for more depth in the middle of the park.

RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba is arguably one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe currently, and Newcastle are thought to be speaking to his agents over a potential move to St James' Park. Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all believed to be in the mix, too, as are Aston Villa.

There have also been links surrounding the addition of Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David, who could be a fantastic addition for the Magpies, at a time when Alexander Isak is injured too often and Callum Wilson's time at the club appears to be slowly coming to an end.

Mitchell wants Newcastle to sign attacking ace

According to a new update from The Boot Room, Mitchell wants to bring Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche to Newcastle, having worked alongside him during their time together at the Ligue 1 club. It is stated that the Magpies are "in the market" to bring in a new attacking midfielder, with the 22-year-old "understood to be a player they are currently following".

Akliouche is a player with so much natural talent, so the idea of him being added to Newcastle's squad in the January window is a mouthwatering prospect. The Monaco star has been capped for France in three different youth age groups, as well as representing them at the Olympics earlier this summer, where he was managed by Henry.

The Arsenal legend is said to be a big admirer of his, with a report from Foot Italia claiming that he "praised not only the young player’s obvious ball skills but also his work rate, pressing ability, and game intelligence both on and off the ball", adding that he possesses "exceptional dribbling skills".

Maghnes Akliouche's international stats Caps Goals France Under-23s 2 0 France Under-21s 4 1 France Under-20s 7 3 France Olympic Team 6 1

This season, Akliouche completed two dribbles in his only Champions League experience, and he already has 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in 60 appearances for Monaco, showing that he is already delivering end product at a young age.

The fact that Mitchell already knows Akliouche so well as a player can only bode well, and it will be interesting to see how things develop, considering the rumoured feud going on between Newcastle's sporting director and Howe.