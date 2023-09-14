Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has had quite the rise to prominence following the recent success of the Welsh club.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney bought the historic club for £2m almost three years ago, and since then, they've put The Red Dragons on a rapid rise to global notoriety.

The Hollywood A-listers successfully delivered the goal of returning the club back to the football league last season after a 15-year absence and have documented the journey on an Amazon series titled, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

Mullin's 46-goal season last term was a huge catalyst for the club's promotion and today at Football FanCast we bring you a fact file that answers some of the most popular questions about the forward.

How old is Paul Mullin?

Paul Mullin was born on November 6, 1994, in Liverpool, England.

He is 28-years-old.

Is Paul Mullin related to John Mullin?

Yes, John Mullin, the former Rotherham and Burnley midfielder, is the older brother of Paul Mullin. John is 19 years older than his sibling.

He made 10 Premier League appearances with Sunderland and scored a goal in a 2-1 win over reigning champions Manchester United in March 1997.

How much did Wrexham pay for Paul Mullin?

Unbelievably, Wrexham paid absolutely nothing for the prolific forward. He joined on a free transfer from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021.

The season prior to his arrival, he netted a record-breaking 32 goals in League Two and won the division's Player of the Year award but opted to drop down two divisions as United gained promotion to the third tier.

Upon signing, Mullin said: “The ambition of the Club attracted me here. Rob McElhenney gave me a call a couple of nights ago – at that time, I wasn’t too sure about making the move – but once he outlined the plans for the Club, and the plans for me in the future, it was something I really wanted to be a part of and something that just excited me that much that I had to come."

How many games has Paul Mullin played for Wrexham?

Paul Mullin has racked up just shy of a century of appearances for Wrexham. The former Everton youth product has appeared 91 times for the club.

What is Paul Mullin's salary at Wrexham?

Whilst his salary hasn't been officially declared by him or the football club, there were reports earlier this year that suggested he was earning as much as £4,500-a-week last season, which is four-and-a-half times more than the average weekly wage in the National League.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also paid out a colossal £200,000 bonus to the players who won promotion to League Two, and Mullin certainly would've had his fair share of that.

Whether Mullin's salary increased following promotion to the fourth tier remains to be seen, but as the club continues to grow, it's likely his pay packet will, too.

What is Paul Mullin's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, the estimated net worth of Paul Mullin is $5 Million (£4 million).

Of course, no one really knows how accurate this is, but we presume this is made up of his salary over the years, as well as any other endeavours and businesses he may have set up alongside it.

What boots does Paul Mullin wear?

Paul Mullin's boots last year caused quite the stir on social media after photos emerged which displayed an anti-conservative message on the side of the footwear.

Wrexham banned their forward from wearing them thereafter.

The statement from the football club read: "The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club."

How many goals has Paul Mullin scored this season?

Paul Mullin made his return from a punctured lung last weekend as he came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. That was his first appearance of the season so naturally he is yet to get off the mark thus far.

Asked when Mullin will be back to peak form, Wrexham boss Phil Parkison said: "Difficult question, but I thought he looked sharp when he came on. For 30 minutes he put a really good shift for the team. He's a fit lad."

What are Paul Mullin's overall career stats?

Most football fans, particularly of the Premier League and Championship, won't have heard of Paul Mullin prior to his switch to Wrexham two years ago, but the striker has been a prolific marksman for much of the last decade.

He began his career at Huddersfield Town but failed to make a senior appearance for the West Yorkshire club before leaving on a free transfer to League Two outfit Morecambe as a 19-year-old in the summer of 2014.

He netted a respectable eight times in his first campaign with the Shrimps and scored a similar tally in the following two seasons before making the move south to Swindon Town in 2017.

Mullin was only at the Robins for a year, scoring nine goals across 47 appearances, before Tranmere Rovers signed the forward as a 23-year-old.

The young forward struggled for regular minutes at the Merseyside club across his one-and-a-half-year spell - which saw the Rovers promoted to League One - but still managed to return 11 goals before fourth-tier side Cambridge United signed the forward on loan in January 2020.

United made the loan move a permanent one that summer and the 2020/21 campaign, during his first full season at the club, saw the Mullin break the League Two goal record.

He scored a remarkable 32 goals and won the division's Player of the Year award but decided to drop down to the National League with Wrexham in the summer of 2021, despite helping United gain promotion to League One.

And as they say, the rest is history... 74 goals in 91 appearances is a phenomenal return and he will now have the chance to prove himself once more in the football league this season.