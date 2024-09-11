Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has lavished praise on a "quality" player, who has performed well since sealing a move away from Tottenham in the summer.

Postecoglou and Lange lead summer window clearout at Tottenham

Spurs let a host of players leave in the summer window, as manager Ange Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange moved to trim the squad of unwanted men who were deemed surplus-to-requirements.

Postecoglou gave the green light for his side to let 15 senior players leave on loan or permanently, with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Alejo Veliz, Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Ashley Phillips and Dane Scarlett all departing N17 in the summer.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy has brought in a total of around £46 million through these exits, as the majority were free transfers or loan deals, but the club have freed up plenty of squad space and trimmed their wage bill in the process.

Tottenham's next five games in the Premier League Date Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21 Man United (away) September 29 Brighton (away) October 6 West Ham (home) October 19

There is still a chance that the likes of Sergio Reguilion and Ben Davies could leave in the next two days as well, with the Turkish transfer window open until Friday. Super Lig champions Galatasaray have registered an interest in signing Davies from Spurs as their manager, Okan Buruk, plans to switch to a back three - according to reports.

Meanwhile, Reguilon has also attracted interest from Fenerbahce, where he would reunite with ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho. It's been an interesting and productive last few months in terms of player sales at Tottenham, with Manor Solomon being another one of the 15 players to leave north London.

The Israeli international, who joined Tottenham on a free from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, spent the vast majority of last season sidelined - but his loan move to Leeds United has granted an opportunity for the winger to resurrect his career elsewhere.

Paul Robinson hails Manor Solomon after Tottenham exit

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Sky pundit and ex-Spurs keeper Robinson has lavished praise on Solomon after his Tottenham exit - stating that he's Leeds' best signing of the window, while also praising the 25-year-old's excellent start to life in the Championship.

“I think he’s the best signing of the window at Leeds. He’s a really clever signing – he’s a Premier League player. We saw him on loan with Fulham, which prompted Tottenham to buy him," said Robinson.

“He didn’t really get his opportunities at Spurs last year but he’s very well established at international level, playing over 35 games for Israel. Looking at his quality and directness, he’s someone who belongs in the Premier League.

“Leeds have lost Rutter, lost Summerville, lost Sinisterra last season. Alongside Gnonto, he’s the type of player who does give Leeds Premier League quality. He was a very shrewd signing, who can play anywhere across the attack, even as a false-nine if needed. I thought he was excellent against Hull City.”

Solomon bagged an assist on his first start for Leeds against Hull, and time will tell whether Spurs regret letting him depart for the rest of this season, as they seek to build upon last campaign's fifth-placed finish.