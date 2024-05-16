Derby County will be wary about keeping around players on extortionate wages for too long when making the step-up to the Championship, not wanting to be burnt by financial issues yet again.

The last time the Rams were settled in the division before their disastrous demise took place down to League One, the likes of Tom Lawrence were pocketing an excessive £30k-per-week alongside other individuals such as Curtis Davies raking in £25k-per-week.

Paul Warne won't want to have such higher earners in his camp next season, with the potential for this Derby star to leave in the off-season now consequently.

Coming in as the highest earner overall according to Salary Sport, despite being 33 years of age, Conor Hourihane might well have played his last game now as Rams captain when tasting that sweet promotion success.

Conor Hourihane's season in numbers

It's not as if there's been a swift decline in Hourihane's performances on the pitch, however, with the ex-Aston Villa man showing his experience and class in the third tier.

The Irish club captain helped himself to an impressive six goals and nine assists from 47 games in all competitions, not showing any visible signs of cobwebs for Warne's men on the way to second-tier football being secured.

Described as being a "quality" asset by football Josh Bunting when signing for the Rams in 2022, Hourihane has undoubtedly proved his worth at Pride Park with 13 goals and 19 assists accumulated from 98 total contests.

Yet, with rumours continue to circulate that Derby are eyeing up far younger targets in Hourihane's position in the form of Herbie Kane and Bosun Lawal, it might well be the apt time to have an emotional farewell now and cut ties.

Expiring contracts at Derby - 30 years of age + above Player Age Contract expiry date Conor Hourihane 33 June 2024 Craig Forsyth 35 June 2024 Dwight Gayle 34 June 2024 Korey Smith 33 June 2024 Martyn Waghorn 34 June 2024 Scott Loach 35 June 2024 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The former Villa midfielder won't be the only veteran potentially offloaded when glancing at the table above, with Hourihane's excessive salary also a sticking point as to why the Rams might well decide to part ways too.

Hourihane's wage at Derby

The 33-year-old, according to Salary Sport, currently earns £12k-per-week which sees him way out in front as the top earner at Pride Park with Curtis Nelson in the silver medal spot at £8.4k-per-week.

Amazingly, despite being 11 years younger than Hourihane, Eiran Cashin takes in a lesser £3.3k-per-week all whilst being linked with moves away to the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion after another sterling season in Derby white.

Missing just two games all campaign in League One as Warne's men went up automatically, Cashin will, no doubt, want a bumper pay increase moving up a league.

Hourihane being off the books could well allow for other stars who warrant a hike in salary to get just that, with the 33-year-old then having to seek out a new home to see out his career which shouldn't be too hard considering his starring role in Derby's promotion.

There will be a tinge of sadness if Hourihane is moved on, with his presence in the Rams camp integral over the past few seasons, but a move that could make sense if Warne wants to splash the cash on some new buys and redistribute the wage bill out more fairly for the jump-up.