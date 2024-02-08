Derby County will go into Saturday's home clash with Shrewsbury hoping that it's a straightforward victory come full-time, Paul Warne's Rams potentially clinching three wins on the trot in League One if the three points are secured.

Picking up a win at the expense of the Shrews would see Derby strengthen their grip on second spot in the division, the Rams already dreaming of a return to the Championship.

Despite everything going swimmingly at Pride Park now - after a dip in form saw Derby lose away at Reading in mid-January - this £8k per week homegrown Rams talent could well be dropped for his side's game on Saturday.

Louie Sibley is arguably now a victim of Derby's late business in the transfer window if he is dropped for the return to home soil for Warne's men, with the 50-year-old boss opting to put his faith in Corey Blackett-Taylor over Sibley if the new recruit is back fit in time.

Louie Sibley's season in numbers

In and around the furniture at Derby since joining as a schoolboy back in 2010, the now 22-year-old Sibley is an important presence in the Rams first-team.

The versatile midfielder can play down the wing and centrally as he has showcased this season, picked by Warne to start down the left-hand side versus Charlton last time out.

It was a forgettable display in truth from Sibley up against the then managerless hosts, only coming away from the contest with a weak 56% passing accuracy on top of managing to complete only one successful dribble attempt.

The decision to axe Sibley for Blackett-Taylor could look harsh from the outside in - the loyal Rams servant does have four goals and three assists next to his name from 28 appearances this season - but Warne will want to test out his new January recruit and see what havoc he can cause against a lowly Shrewsbury outfit.

Corey Blackett Taylor's season in numbers

Battling to be back to full sharpness for this Saturday's match, after missing a reunion at the Valley owing to an adductor injury, Blackett-Taylor will hope he gets the nod over an uninspiring Sibley if deemed to be at the races.

The 26-year-old attacker - who was formerly on the books at Aston Villa as a youngster - shone for another of his ex-clubs in Charlton this season before moving on to sign for Warne's Derby in the transfer window.

Blackett-Taylor's decorated time with Charlton even saw former Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson describe him as a "great" talent, who is "very difficult to defend against" due to his sublime trickery on the ball and eye for goal.

Amassing eight goals and seven assists this campaign for the underperforming Addicks, with 20 goals and 14 assists managed overall at the Valley from 97 games played, it was only a matter of time before a team higher up the league standings took a punt on the dynamic winger.

Derby did just that, landing the exciting attacker for £300k on an initial loan deal, but are yet to really see their new purchase sparkle wearing his new Rams strip.

Excelling playing in the lower depths of the EFL with Tranmere Rovers also, scoring eight times from 62 games in a short-lived stint at Prenton Park, the time could well be right to chuck Blackett-Taylor into the lineup again versus the Shrews to boost his confidence after such a major move.

Sibley will unfortunately be the casualty from the starting lineup, Warne wanting the strongest possible XI he can have at his disposal to pick up more victories with the Rams craving a return to the Championship.