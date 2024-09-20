Derby County have received a worrying injury update regarding an "amazing" player, with manager Paul Warne delivering the news.

The Rams won 1-0 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship last weekend, in a result that left them sitting in eighth place in the table, and they have had all week to prepare for their next outing this Saturday.

Warne's side make the trip to a Sheffield United team who are sixth currently, having won three and drawn two of their five league matches to date, highlighting what a tough task it will be for Derby.

There are injury problems for Warne to contend with going into the match, though, with loan signing David Ozoh expected to be out for the foreseeable future, missing up to six weeks of action after having a scan on a hamstring injury.

Ozoh is far from the only Derby player struggling with a fitness issue at the moment, however, and a key update has now emerged regarding another Rams ace.

Derby suffer injury blow to "amazing" ace

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United, Warne confirmed that Liam Thompson is expected to be out injured until after next month's international break due to a groin problem, missing four games in the process.

"Thommo will be out and I think he won't be back before international break. We've got a bit of a dearth in the middle of the park, obviously, and Tom Barkhuizen has got a grade one injury."

This isn't ideal news for Derby, with Thompson proving to be a regular since breaking through from the club's youth system. Granted, he is yet to start a Championship game this season, but he has come off the substitutes' bench four times, showing that he is an important squad figure, not to mention making 81 appearances in total for the Rams.

Meanwhile, Warne has shown his appreciation for the 22-year-old as a footballer, saying of his attitude amid a possible move away: "In fairness to him, he's trained really well and his attitude has been amazing. We had a similar conversation back in January and I just asked him to be patient and that he would get time and all that."

Given the relentless nature of the Championship, it is imperative to have as many players available as possible week in, week out, with rotation essential to avoid legs tiring during the latter months of the season.

This is why players of Thompson's ilk are so priceless, not always proving to be one of the first names on the team sheet, but often filling in when required and doing what is asked of them.

For that reason, the hope is that the Englishman is back as soon as possible after the internationals take place next month, kicking on his career at that point and showing that he is worth persevering with by Warne, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season.