Derby County will want to comfortably stroll to a win on Saturday after two games without a victory in a row, drawing blanks on the road to both Lincoln City and Reading with just one point picked up.

Cheltenham Town won't be complete pushovers travelling to Pride Park this weekend however, Darrell Clarke's Robins still battling away at the opposite end of League One to the Rams in a relegation battle.

To add some needed firepower into the ranks, Paul Warne could well be tempted to swoop in for this attacker this January with the likes of young Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules falling down the Rams pecking order further subsequently.

Derby swooping for League One star

Derby had been cited as an interested party looking at Wigan Athletic star Callum Lang previously this transfer window, Football Insider even reporting that Warne's side had placed a bid for the Latics man earlier this month.

Their pursuit of the Wigan number 19 could be boosted by recent developments that Lang has now handed in a transfer request, as first reported by Wigan Today earlier this week.

Derby aren't alone in going after the versatile forward this transfer window though, with fellow promotion rivals Portsmouth also interested in landing the 25-year-old forward to boost their own hopes of going up to the Championship.

A loyal servant to the Latics - sticking it out at the DW Stadium even during precarious off-the-field turbulence - Lang could well sense that the time is right for pastures new finally.

The Rams will just hope Lang fancies a move to Derbyshire over relocating to Fratton Park, with Lang a useful asset that could help Warne out in a number of ways.

If utilised as a second striker at Pride Park, the end could be well on the horizon for John-Jules who hasn't really set the world alight since joining on loan in the summer from the Emirates.

How Lang would fit into the Derby team

Lang has played across every position in the Latics front line pretty much during his time in Lancashire, slotting into the side primarily at centre-forward, left winger, right winger and even as a second striker option.

Playing in that second striker role would see him come into Warne's first team, displacing the likes of John-Jules and Louis Thompson instantly.

Notching up ten goal contributions from that spot whilst with Wigan over 34 appearances to date - compared to John-Jules' lacklustre solitary goal in League One action this campaign - Lang also further excels deployed down the right-hand side.

Callum Lang's numbers at Wigan by position Games played Position Goals Assists 46 Right wing 11 10 34 Second striker 5 5 28 Centre forward 9 1 12 Attacking midfield 3 1 4 Left winger 1 0 3 Right midfield 0 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

As is seen in the table above, Lang is a flexible and adaptable presence and could come into the team even when Nathaniel Mendez-Lang is in need of a breather or James Collins is having a torrid time of it in front of goal away from just being a direct John-Jules upgrade.

With Derby falling short too often recently - with costly results potentially harming their push for automatic promotion as a result - Warne will need to add in players who can improve his faltering team this January and the 5 foot 11 Wigan forward could well fit that bill.