Derby County will already be setting the wheels into motion over what the Rams squad will look like when re-entering the Championship, having sealed promotion back up to the second-tier under Paul Warne this season.

With plenty of incomings speculated to join the ranks at Pride Park in the weeks to come, there will also be a number of outgoings revealed to balance the books and fill the camp with Championship capable stars instead.

Korey Smith could be an unfortunate casualty in the latter category, therefore, with the 32-year-old central midfielder out of contract this summer and earning a hefty salary.

Korey Smith's season in numbers

Smith had become a key cog for Warne again in the crunch promotion-deciders his side had been involved with in the last few weeks, after being sidelined with a major injury issue that saw him ruled out for all of December and January.

Bouncing back to be in his manager's starting XI for the last six League One games of the season, the experienced 33-year-old could feel harshly treated if he is discarded in the summer.

Helping himself to a goal and an assist from his 37 league games, the ex-Norwich City midfielder might well give the Rams some experience and grit in the centre of the park moving back up to a division where he has notched up 245 appearances previously.

Yet, with Derby reportedly eyeing up a deal for young Celtic star Bosun Lawal on top of a potential permanent swoop for Ebou Adams in central midfield, Smith could find his minutes are very limited next season.

Smith's excessive wage could also make cutting ties with the ageing midfielder easier to take, with the Rams number 12 raking in more than defensive superstar Eiran Cashin is currently on, according to Salary Sport.

Smith's wage at Derby

Just £900k-per-week off matching Max Bird's Rams wage, which will no doubt be increased moving onto Bristol City, Smith finds his pay packet at Pride Park coming in at a handsome £7k-per-week.

Amazingly, despite making 52 appearances for Warne's men this season in all competitions, one-time Brighton and Hove Albion target Cashin finds himself earning a paltry £3.3k-per-week in contrast.

To keep their standout Irishman around past this summer, with suitors presumably testing the waters soon about a potential deal for their homegrown sensation, Cashin's salary will need to be bumped up with Smith then axed to free up more space on the wage bill.

Playing a key role in the Rams being so defensively resilient this season, with Warne's men boasting the meanest defence in the league with just 37 goals shipped, keeping Cashin around for the jump-up feels paramount.

Whereas, with Smith being 11 years older than the bright Derby number six and arguably past his prime when it comes to second-tier football, getting rid of the £7k-per-week man soon might be a smart call.

Regardless of who stays or goes, Derby fans will just be excited by the prospect of watching Championship football again next season with their beloved team taking part.