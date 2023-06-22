Arsenal, amidst all their high-profile transfer dealings, could be set to sneak in one for the future...

What's the latest on Pedrinho to Arsenal?

That's according to GOAL journalist Thiago Fernandes, who offered another update on the Gunners' pursuit of Corinthians youngster Pedrinho.

Having been linked last month, it seems now some true ground has been broken in the deal, as Edu has reportedly met with the president of the Brazilian club to discuss a move.

With a bid still yet to be made, it was reportedly suggested that an attempt will come in the future.

Boasting an astronomical €120m (£103m) release clause, this hands the sellers ultimate power over how much they can command for their teenage star.

Who is Pedrinho?

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that should they complete this swoop, it repeats the success earned with Gabriel Martinelli, who also joined straight from Brazil.

Although only 17 years old, it is clear how highly rated this Samba wonderkid is in his homeland, given that astronomical sum placed upon his head.

With speed, flair and technical prowess beyond his youth, Pedrinho first enjoyed success for the U20 team, notching five goals in ten games. Since then he has garnered eight senior appearances, catching the eye of many.

A teammate of his, the long-serving goalkeeper Cassio Ramos, was quick to praise the trickster and explain exactly why the club had come to such a financial conclusion over his value: "For me, Pedrinho has everything to be the best (young) player since I’ve been here. Exceptional. (He is) trains a lot. The best boy I’ve seen. I hope it stays that way.

“We have a lot of confidence (in the young players). Let’s just support them. High-quality boys. We have to help them. When needed, they will come in and help the team."

Although hardly a free-scoring asset at this moment in time, with a clearly bright future on the horizon, to move directly from Brazil to the Emirates would emulate the success the north London outfit has gained thus far with Martinelli.

Having transferred in 2019 from Gremio, it took the 22-year-old time to adapt to the English game. However, this culminated in his starring role in their title charge last term, as he finished as the club's joint-top scorer with 15 goals.

Should Edu emulate similar levels with Pedrinho, nurturing him in the same way he did with the now Brazil international, Arsenal could continue their dynasty which already seems set to last for the foreseeable future.

With a young squad only set to improve further with the potential additions of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, there would be no rush for this teenager to have an immediate impact, but the perfect atmosphere for him to one day grow into a key member of this star-studded cast.