Tottenham Hotspur recorded yet another late victory earlier today, as they rose to second in the Premier League courtesy of a last-gasp 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Whilst there were numerous star performers who helped the hosts down the stubborn nine-man Reds, unsurprisingly James Maddison sought to steal the show.

How did James Maddison play vs Liverpool?

Such is his immense quality, everything good that Ange Postecoglou's side manages comes through the midfielder.

He commands the ball at every occasion, and is always buzzing around seeking to forge the next goalscoring opportunity. Today was no different.

The former Leicester City star would record an 8.0 rating for the clash, the third-best of anyone on the pitch, and managed a whopping 101 touches as if to emphasise his influence.

However, his time on the ball was far from meaningless, as he would convert that possession into numerous chances, forging five key passes and registering two shots on target, via Sofascore.

Whilst all this would often paint the picture of a Player of the Match performance, it should therefore mark a testament to Pedro Porro's display that the Spaniard still managed to outshine him.

How did Pedro Porro play vs Liverpool?

Having started this season with huge question marks hovering over his capability within a back-four, the former Sporting CP ace has speedily put those fears to bed with a string of fine showings. However, today unarguably marked his apex, with his 8.6 rating the highest of anyone on the pitch.

The dynamic defender was good value for that figure too, remaining calm and assured in possession, intelligent when defending and as potent as ever in attack, utilising his immense physicality to threaten throughout.

He saw the latter emphasised in his three key passes, with it actually being his delivery that Joel Matip turned into his own net to send the home fans into raptures, via Sofascore. Statman Dave would laud his contribution too, branding him "dangerous" after a stellar afternoon's work.

And yet, whilst remaining a consistent threat, the £40m whiz would remain perhaps uncharacteristically solid, with those uncertainties around his wing-back preference silenced tonight.

Winning seven of the ten ground duels he competed in, the 24-year-old would also manage five clearances, two blocks, one interception and six tackles, thwarting any threat the severely depleted visitors posed with immense confidence, via Sofascore.

It should come as little surprise to anyone that the full-back remained so involved, with his 98 touches indicative of Postecoglou's play style.

Such a starring role in such an emphatic victory was always bound to draw widespread praise, with journalist Dan Kilpatrick writing the following before handing him a 9/10 rating in his post-match player ratings: "Quietly excellent and deserved to be the man to fashion the breakthrough when Matip turned his cross past Alisson. Comfortable in possession, a threat in the final third and made a couple of last-ditch challenges to halt Liverpool counters".

On what was yet another tough challenge for this fledgling outfit to overcome, Porro emerged as their latest hero to continue their dream run in the division.