Tottenham Hotspur may well have claimed Premier League victory earlier today over Leeds United, but in the end it was a result that benefited neither team as results elsewhere went against them both.

Battling to a 4-1 win in which the result never really felt in doubt, Aston Villa and Everton's victories meant that the Europa Conference League was dragged out of their grasp and that Sam Allardyce's side were relegated.

Ryan Mason's men did their job comfortably although the statistics might suggest otherwise, but although the hosts enjoyed more of the ball and had more shots, it was the big chances created that truly told the story of the game, as the Whites mustered just one to the visitors' three, via Sofascore.

In a game where the headlines will be dominated by Harry Kane's heroics, with his brace taking his tally for the season up to a truly outstanding 30, there was another who arguably played just as big a role in sending the Yorkshire club back to the Championship.

The man who is set to join permanently this summer: Pedro Porro.

How did Pedro Porro play vs Leeds United?

Starting just ahead of Emerson Royal as what seemed to be a right midfielder, the Spaniard was clearly afforded ample creative freedom as he managed to enjoy 57 touches of the ball down that flank.

Although his 69% pass accuracy might paint the picture of profligacy, it perhaps hides the consistent efforts the £85k-per-week dynamo made to forge chances. This rewarded him greatly, scoring one and setting another up, via Sofascore.

His finish, a driven right-footed effort to make it 3-1, led the commentator Darren Fletcher, to question: "Is that the dagger into the Leeds United heart?"

However, the extent of his influence was not just linked to these tangible figures, as he also mustered two key passes and created one big chance.

Despite all this offensive impetus, the 23-year-old was not shy of working back to help out his Brazilian teammate, as he chipped in with two tackles, one clearance and one interception, via Sofascore.

For all his efforts however, it was not enough as Unai Emery finished off his masterclass at Villa Park, bringing European football back to the Midlands against all the odds. Spurs, conversely, will be without European football for the first time since 2009, which is sure to hurt their attempts of attracting new star players and even a new manager.

It marked a culmination of an entire term of mediocrity, which Daniel Levy needs to learn a huge lesson to progress this static club.