Tottenham Hotspur are a team transformed under Ange Postecoglou, with the charismatic Australian having already won over the fanbase with his witty charm, free-flowing football and general revolutionary changes that have turned a side devastated by Antonio Conte's reign into one seemingly capable of competing with the best.

Results against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal stand as glittering proof of this steady shift in trajectory, which is now aimed towards a much brighter future.

Perhaps what has been the most desired benefit that the former Celtic boss has brought to north London has been the clean slate, allowing previous strugglers the freedom to express their talents unshackled by stubborn tactics or tyrannical leadership.

As such, the likes of Yves Bissouma have begun shining once again, with the midfielder - who has been described as the "most consistent player this season" by pundit Micah Richards - now free to flourish into the midfield general that is arguably providing the foundation for the success earned thus far under the new leadership.

Another example of a star who has seemingly turned his career around is Pedro Porro, who despite struggling to showcase his outstanding assets in Conte's pragmatic system, and then his ability to play in a back four having been doubted, has arguably grown into one of Postecoglou's outstanding performers.

How is Pedro Porro playing?

Having joined initially on loan from Sporting CP, the temporary deal would be made permanent over the summer, cementing his place in N17 for the cool sum of £39m.

Widely recognised as one of the best offensive full-backs in Europe during his time in Portugal, there was hope he might add some much-needed firepower to a side heavily reliant on the goalscoring exploits of Harry Kane to uphold their attack.

Whilst the 5 foot 8 dynamo would record six goal contributions across just 13 starts at the back-end of last season, it is his start to the current campaign that has seen him recapture his starring form of old, whilst adding some defensive solidity to cement him as a phenomenal right-back.

After all, his 7.43 average match rating makes him the fourth-highest-rated player for Spurs, and is buoyed by a sole assist alongside 1.7 key passes, 3.2 tackles and 4.5 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

Potent in attack but equally as impressive at the back, it seems that the Spaniard has finally struck the perfect balance that has allowed him to thrive in the Premier League. As such, he still remains highly rated across the continent, as when compared to other full-backs across Europe he sits in the top 2% for total shots per 90, the top 11% for shot-creating actions per 90, and the top 1% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Spurs' top-performing players Average Rating Starts Goal Contributions James Maddison 8.03 7 6 Heung-min Son 7.76 7 6 Yves Bissouma 7.47 7 0 Pedro Porro 7.43 6 1 Cristian Romero 7.43 7 2

All stats via Sofascore

Such form could not go unnoticed, and Postecoglou sought to ensure he earned his rightful praise: "Pedro has been super,” he told Tottenham’s official website. “Obviously, with our full-backs, we’re asking for a different type of role than they’re used to, and both him and Destiny have opened up really well to it.

“They’re trying to learn, trying to understand it. I think it suits Pedro in many respects because he’s such a good footballer, technically, he’s a very good footballer, but he’s also a great athlete."

And yet, despite such fine form, the defender is still being outshone within the division by another in his role who continues to go from strength to strength at Newcastle United, with Kieran Trippier having left the north Londoners back in 2019.

Why did Spurs sell Kieran Trippier?

Whilst the departure of the former Burnley full-back was largely shrouded in controversy, given his 10-week ban from English football was put in place after he left for Atletico Madrid, he insisted that such an eventuality had no bearing on his decision to leave the north London outfit.

The 33-year-old would reveal all when speaking to The Athletic, as he felt almost pushed out the Lilywhites door before securing his £20m move: "As a footballer, you're trying to do your best and sometimes things don't go your way. It just wasn't happening, but I was still getting picked by Mauricio Pochettino.

“After the Champions League final, it felt like the right time to move on. The media weren't really on my side at the time and maybe I needed to get out of England for a bit just to clear my mind. I never looked back.

"What annoyed me … as you know, people in football speak and there are always rumours, but I know 100 per cent for a fact – and this is what I was most angry about – that two months before the end of the season, Daniel (Levy, the chairman) was offering me to other clubs.

“I knew for certain that was happening, so I knew my time there must be up. I was playing for my teammates and the supporters, but I also knew I wasn't wanted."

However, since returning to England in a £12m move to Tyneside in January 2022, he has begun proving plenty of doubters wrong.

How good is Kieran Trippier?

Initially employed to help them out of a relegation battle, the Magpies would do so with ease during his first six months, and then magically translate such form into the following campaign.

There, his 7.61 rating and eight goal contributions helped spearhead the most unlikely of Champions League finishes, as they went from battling the drop to Europe's elite competition in no less than 18 months.

However, he seems set to continue reaching unbelievable new heights despite his age, with his 7.80 average rating in the current league season making him the joint-third-highest-rated player in the entire division, way above the levels Porro has set. Such a figure is upheld through his four assists across just seven games, whilst recording 3.1 key passes and 6.3 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

The 5 foot 10 maestro is a key creative contributor from deep for Eddie Howe, whilst his leadership and experience have proven invaluable to their meteoric rise. It is still crazy to think that a team seemingly destined for the drop could tempt someone whom Gary Lineker had branded a "hero" for his international exploits.

Perhaps Levy and Pochettino were too hasty with the sale of Trippier, given how his career has arguably only reached its apex in the latter years. Whilst Porro continues to excel, he will have a long way to go before he can match the relentless quality that the Bury-born animal boasts.