A journalist's sources think one £200,000-per-week star now faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, with his spot not "100 per cent safe" as we approach the summer window.

Pochettino exit confirmed as many Chelsea players could follow him

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea parted company by mutual consent on Tuesday evening, as reads the official statement, coming after months of speculation regarding the Argentine's future at Stamford Bridge.

It was a whirlwind first season for Pochettino, who endured the wrath of supporters for a long period following a turbulent first half of 2023/2024. However, towards the latter stages, things took a much more positive turn.

Barring their 5-0 defeat at Arsenal, Chelsea hit an excellent run of form midway through February - winning 12 out of their final 20 games in all competitions and losing just three of them. They also tasted victory in five out of their final five Premier League games, a run which saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League and end the campaign on a real high.

Chelsea's most impressive results under Pochettino Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Premier League) Chelsea 6-0 Everton (Premier League) Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough (EFL Cup) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League) Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End (FA Cup)

They were only five points off a place in the top four, which few would've predicted for them when they were languishing far behind in midtable over the winter period. However, Chelsea chiefs have now seen fit to part company with Pochettino, and the search begins for a new manager.

Chelsea are believed to have held loose talks with Thomas Tuchel as one option (Florian Plettenberg), while the likes of Thomas Frank and Vincent Kompany are thought to be admired at Stamford Bridge as well (BBC).

Whoever comes in to replace Pochettino will have to contend with potentially losing a few big name players as well, with Conor Gallagher thought to be up for sale at Chelsea despite his starring role over 23/24.

The Englishman is entering the final 12 months of his contract and there has been little progress in the way of an extension. As well as the usual suspects like Gallagher, there is now also a belief that £200,000-per-week defender Ben Chilwell isn't safe from the axe either.

Journalist thinks Chilwell could leave Chelsea

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones says people he's spoken to think Chilwell could be sold by Chelsea and faces an uncertain future, coming after his omission from Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

“It’s a big blow for him not to be in the England squad and he will be looked at as a big casualty for not even making the provisional side, especially as Luke Shaw made it," said Jones.

"This will now lead into a longer conversation about his club future because his spot at Chelsea is not 100 per cent safe.

“Personally I think he will stay, I think we will see him bounce back from a frustrating season and the injuries that have held him back. But there are people I speak to who are a little more doubtful about that.”