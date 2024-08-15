Following their £65 million deal to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, sources close to a £34 million player believe Tottenham could well go and sign him next.

Postecoglou drops transfer hint with Tottenham still active this window

After sealing a move for Solanke and ending their year-long search for a Harry Kane replacement, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has suggested that Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange could still bring in another body or two before deadline day.

The Australian says his side may not be done after putting pen to paper on a move for Solanke, with Postecoglou hinting there could be "activity" at Tottenham towards the end of the window.

Regardless, the 58-year-old is still emphatic that Spurs managed to seal a £65m move for his top striking target, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season and impressed under Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

“He was obviously one I was very keen to get in," said Postecoglou on signing Solanke.

"It took a while to get it over the line but I think he will be a great fit for us in terms of the player he is and the point of his career where he is at. I think he will be a good fit. As I said, we are a bit light in that front third in terms of adding quality not just to the squad but also to our team. He certainly does that. Pleased to get him on board and we have a week and a bit to work with him.”

In terms of who could come in after Solanke, Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed that Spurs could still sign a new winger, depending on the opportunities available to them in the market.

Meanwhile, following Emerson Royal's confirmed switch to AC Milan, Postecoglou's side have also been linked with a move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson.

Sources close to Vanderson think Tottenham will sign him

Reporter Bruno Andrade claimed earlier this week that Tottenham have opened talks with Monaco over a deal for Vanderson, with UOL now following up that report with more detail.

UOL state that people close to Vanderson believe Spurs could make a breakthrough in talks to sign him. Monaco are apparently demanding around £34 million to sell their Brazilian defender, who impressed over his 20 Ligue 1 games last season.

The ex-Gremio starlet has also been lavished with praise for some of his performances in France, with journalist Antonio Mango calling him "sensational".