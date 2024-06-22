Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been keeping one eye on what has been happening in Germany as Euro 2024 heads into the final round of group matches this weekend.

The club have yet to make a signing so far this summer as the Spaniard prefers to wait until slightly later to do his business. Might this change this year?

City appear to be showing interest in a player who is taking part in the competition this summer and Pep might be keen on making his move sooner rather than later.

Man City eyeing up move for Italian defender this summer

According to The Athletic journalist, James Horncastle, City are showing some interest in centre-back Riccardo Calafiori.

He currently plays for Bologna but has attracted attention from several European giants amid his performances last season. Indeed, the likes of Juventus – now managed by his old manager at Bolgona, Thiago Motta – and Bayern Munich are clubs who could be tempted to make a move for the player.

He will cost around £34m according to reports, which wouldn’t break the bank at City, far from that. If Italy goes far at Euro 2024, however, might this price tag increase in the coming weeks?

Pep could do with some strength in depth defensively, but Calafiori could become a wonderful partner alongside Manuel Akanji at the heart of the City defence.

What Riccardo Calafiori could bring to Man City

Hailed as an “aerial monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson for his prowess in the air, Calafiori could give the City defence some added protection next term.

Indeed, he won 2.5 aerial duels per game last term in Serie A – a success rate of 71% - which suggests it takes a lot for an opposition player to get the better of him in the air.

He does show a tendency to push forward often too. When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, the Bologna defender ranks in the 1% for assists (0.19) and the top 3% for shot-creating actions (1.76) per 90.

Not only that, but the 22-year-old even ranks in the top 8% for successful take-ons (0.5%) per 90, again, further evidence of his keenness to move the ball forward at any given opportunity.

Slotting him alongside Akanji, who ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries and for pass success rate in Europe’s top five leagues, could give Guardiola a defensive duo who love to play out from the back and start attacks deep in their own half.

Calafiori may have scored an own goal against Spain on Thursday evening, but he was praised for his display in the opener against Albania by former Juventus defender Gianluca Zambrotta, who said:

Riccardo Calafiori against Albania at Euro 2024 Accurate passes 99/106 Touches 117 Total duels won 6 Tackles made 1 Interceptions 3 Successful dribbles 2 Key passes 1 Via Sofascore

“He played an extraordinary game, like the whole team in the first 60 minutes.

"He played with personality, without fear, perhaps the only flaw was on the long ball where we took a risk with Donnarumma’s exit. But he showed some beautiful things yesterday.”

There is no doubt that the youngster looks the part. Could a move to the Premier League come sooner than expected to partner Akanji at the back?

He could provide a dominant aerial force and progressive presence in possession next to the Swiss international during the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.