Manchester City are now leading Barcelona in the race to sign a £50m player for Pep Guardiola in 2025.

Man City’s woeful form continues with 2-0 defeat to Juventus

The Sky Blues’ woeful run of form continued on Wednesday evening in the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Juventus. It is now just one win in 10 with seven defeats during that time after Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie scored second-half goals in Turin.

Talking after the game, Guardiola admitted he was questioning himself, saying: "Of course I question myself but I'm stable in good moments and bad moments. I try to find a way to do it. I'm incredibly honest. If we play good [I say] we played good and today I thought we played good.

"Our game will save us. We can do it. We conceded few chances compared to the Nottingham Forest game that we won. We're making the right tempo.

"We missed the last pass, did not arrive in the six-yard box [at the right time] or have the composure at the right moment. But I love my team. This is life, it happens. Sometimes you have a bad period but I'm going to insist until we're there."

Next up for City is a meeting at the Etihad with rivals Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim who has already got the better of Guardiola this season at Sporting CP in the Champions League.

However, with 2025 just around the corner, City will get the chance to make some new signings which could help rescue their season. Guardiola has reportedly demanded up to three Man City signings, with the club willing to be aggressive, and they have entered the race for a £50m star.

Man City lead Barcelona in race to sign Nico Williams

According to a report from Spain, one new target is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. It is claimed that Man City have burst into the race to sign Williams and already lead Barcelona for the Spain international’s services. The 22-year-old has a £50m release clause in his contract and looks likely to depart Bilbao in 2025.

City see Williams ‘as an ideal piece to strengthen their squad’ and they have the ‘ability to compete financially and his attractive style of play make him a very tempting destination’.

Rodri has recently admitted he would like to see his international teammate at the Etihad, saying: “Right now, I would take him to [Manchester] City, without a doubt, so that he feels the cold of Manchester, well it’s similar to Bilbao.”

Whether or not City can win the race for Williams remains to be seen, but it looks as if he is a firm target heading into the New Year following this update.