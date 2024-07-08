Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell a "very popular" player in the summer transfer window, as Pep Guardiola makes a big decision over his future.

Man City transfer news

Guardiola is a manager who is forever looking for perfection, and for that reason, he will want new players this summer despite his side's continued domestic dominance, in order to mount another genuine quadruple bid next season.

According to one new update, City have made their first move to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, as they look to pip Premier League rivals Liverpool to his signature. The 23-year-old is believed to be valued at a whopping £70m, however, with the Magpies desperate to keep hold of one of their most important players.

Highly-rated young Benfica and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves is also a rumoued target for Guardiola's reigning Premier League champions, as they look to snap up a long-term replacement for the legendary Kevin De Bruyne. The 19-year-old is arguably considered one of Europe's most exciting young players in his position, appearing twice for his country at Euro 2024.

This could also be a summer that sees City lose some influential figures, with goalkeeper Ederson recently linked with a move away. He is far from alone in that respect, and Bernardo Silva has continually been backed to join Barcelona, too.

Pep Guardiola could sell "very popular" Man City ace

Now, a new update from Football Insider says that Manchester City are "willing to sell" Jack Grealish before the start of next season, feeling that now is the right time to let him go.

The Englishman's "partying" nature is seen as a big reason for this decision, with Guardiola potentially feeling that the 28-year-old lacks professionalism. While the winger is described in the report as "very popular" in the dressing room, that may not be enough to see him stay on beyond the summer.

Grealish's City career has been a curious one overall, with endless trophy success coming his way, but his performances rarely standing out as anything close to world-class.

While Guardiola has arguably taken some of the flair out of the £300,000-a-week England international's game, certainly compared to his more flamboyant, maverick style at Aston Villa, a lack of end product has been a constant issue. A tally of 14 goals and 18 assists in 125 appearances is a poor return, considering he has been playing an attacking role for possibly Europe's best club side since he arrived.

Grealish personality is undoubtedly likeable, so it is understandable why he is such a popular presence at the Etihad, but there are question marks about both his ceiling and dedication as a player, which means cashing in on him this summer could make sense.

Jack Grealish's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 20 Starts 10 Goals 3 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.3 Shots per game 1.1 Dribbles per game 0.9

Guardiola is not someone who will put up with a player who isn't as focused as possible, and following a disappointing season on a personal level - one that saw him miss out on the Euros with England - it would not be a surprise to see Grealish dispatched.