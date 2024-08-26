Manchester City secured their second win in as many Premier League matches with a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town at The Etihad on Saturday.

The Cityzens are on six points from an available six, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in their first outing, and have made a strong start to their defence of the title.

Savinho, signed to bolster Pep Guardiola's side this summer, caught the eye by winning a penalty and providing an assist in the win against the Tractor Boys, and he could turn into yet another success story of the club's work in the transfer market.

Alongside big-money signings, Guardiola has also integrated young players from the academy and hit the jackpot with Rico Lewis, who has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.

Rico Lewis' performance against Ipswich

The 19-year-old dynamo has started the season as the first-choice at right-back, inverting into a midfield role, and has played every minute of the first two matches.

He was incredibly unfortunate not to find the back of the net against Ipswich with a fierce effort that rattled back off the crossbar after his composed touch and strike from 12 yards in the first half.

Vs Ipswich Rico Lewis Minutes played 90 Sofascore rating 7.3 Pass accuracy 88% Duels won 7/11 Fouls won 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Lewis' work in and out of possession was efficient and it was a shame that the England U21 international did not register a goal to cap off his performance.

He only started eight times in the Premier League last season but his huge involvement so far this term suggests that his role will be greater this time around, which ties in with his soaring market value off the pitch.

Rico Lewis' soaring market value

In November 2022, Transfermarkt valued Lewis at just €1m (£840k) at the age of 17 and the young defender made 14 appearances in the Premier League that season.

Since then, his value has skyrocketed and it currently stands at a whopping €38m (£32m), which is a staggering increase of 3,700% from the initial €1m almost two years ago. This shows that Guardiola hit the jackpot with him as the head coach has unearthed a highly valuable asset by placing faith in a young player.

The teenage whiz, despite not turning 20 until November, has already played 53 games for City and won the Champions League and two Premier League titles, among other trophies.

Lewis, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed was "born to play" football, has been brought through from the City academy by Guardiola and is now emerging as a frontline option for the Cityzens.

Hopefully, the versatile right-back will continue to develop and nail down a regular starting role in the team this season, following his strong start to the campaign in the Premier League.

His value could continue to soar as he plays more matches and gains more experience at the top level whilst learning from Guardiola, who has struck gold by unearthing him from the academy.