Manchester City host Manchester United in the derby on Sunday afternoon, and it's frighteningly difficult to determine who will come out on top.

This is new territory for Pep Guardiola's usually invincible outfit, who have lost seven of their past ten matches in all competitions and claimed just one victory in that timeframe.

Having lost against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, it's pretty clear that this has turned into a crisis, and Pep must ensure that he ditches Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish for the Red Devils clash.

Why Guardiola must drop Doku & Grealish

Grealish has now gone 44 matches without scoring a goal for Manchester City, though has found a bit more success than he has had since being moved into midfield across his past few matches.

This has been done to bring a semblance of control back into the Man City engine room, uncharacteristically devoid of its typical inspiration, but Grealish still isn't the answer and made just one tackle against the Old Lady.

Writing in their post-match player ratings, The Manchester Evening News could only provide Doku with a 5/10 score, criticising the Belgian for struggling to get involved in the flow of the match.

The electric-paced winger brings plenty to the table but still struggles to hit a vein of potency that City need in their current predicament.

It's clear that Guardiola needs to make a few changes from the team that failed to turn the Champions League campaign back on track in midweek, and for that reason, Phil Foden and Matheus Nunes must step in for the aforementioned strugglers.

Why Pep must unleash Phil Foden & Matheus Nunes

Foden, 24, has yet to score in the Premier League this season, only starting six times due to injuries and disruption - recently missing a short period due to bronchitis.

Real Madrid were even sniffing around last summer following Foden's awe-inspiring campaign, but were dissuaded by City's response: that he would cost well in excess of £100m.

He's still one of the finest players in England, and must indeed be unleashed with Nunes for the derby. The versatile Portuguese, who signed from Wolves for £53m in 2022, has been one of the better performers over the past several months and should take Grealish's place in the middle of the park, bringing more completeness.

He showed that he can be the all-encompassing player that Pep needs to take control of things against Feyenoord.

Matheus Nunes: Stats vs Feyenoord (3-3) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots (on target) 1 (1) Touches 79 Accurate passes 48/54 (89%) Key passes 3 Dribbles (completed) 3 (1) Ground duels (won) 11 (8) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Nunes can make an impact when he is placed in the centre of the park, proving to keep possession versus Feyenoord while unleashing a stream of key passes and bringing a combative element besides.

His dynamism could work well with Foden, who would find both creative supply and defensive security in the Portugal international.

While it's true that Foden hasn't been at the races this season, the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Year has a superabundance of quality within his grasp and must simply tap back into it.

After all, he loves playing against the Sky Blues' arch-rivals, and might just find that Sunday's contest is the launchpad that he needs to get his season up and running.