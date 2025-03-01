Manchester City's last chance to end this season with a trophy is the FA Cup after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The Cityzens are 20 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and failed to reach the final of the League Cup, which means that they have to win the FA Cup to avoid a trophyless campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side, who beat Leyton Orient in the previous round, are set to play host to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle at The Etihad this evening.

City must avoid following in Liverpool's footsteps, by being knocked out by the second tier outfit, and should ruthlessly ditch Savinho from the starting XI to do so.

Why Savinho should be dropped

The 20-year-old star has only scored two goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, and has not contributed with a goal or an assist in his two FA Cup outings.

Savinho also struggled in the club's last outing against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday night and should be dropped as a result of that showing.