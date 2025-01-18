Now closing in on a deal to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Pep Guardiola is now reportedly desperate for Manchester City to sign a La Liga midfielder for his side.

Man City transfer news

With Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Marmoush set to arrive, it's fair to say that Manchester City were in no mood to wait around for reinforcements this month following a disastrous campaign so far. Only recently turning a corner after a shock run of defeats, the Blues remain outside the Premier League's top four and in increasing danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Even amid such circumstances, however, the good news has kept coming off the pitch with Erling Haaland putting pen to paper on a staggering nine-and-a-half-year deal which will only feature a release clause when 2029 arrives.

The clinical striker will now be joined by Marmoush in a partnership which could yet turn Manchester City's season around. Given that the Premier League champions are splashing out a reported €80m (£68m) package with add ons included too, the Egyptian will certainly have to hit the ground running. He may not be the last to arrive this month, however.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola is now desperate for Manchester City to sign Mikel Jauregizar from Athletic Bilbao and has expressed his interest in the midfielder with those at The Etihad leading the race to secure his signature.

Still just 21 years old, Jauregizar could quickly emerge to become the solution to Manchester City's Rodri problem. The Citizens remain without their all-important star and that will be the case for the remainder of the campaign. And if they've got any chance of turning their season around, then it's not just Marmoush who must arrive this month.

"Specialist" Jauregizar can solve Rodri problem

It arguably highlights just how desperate Manchester City's problems have been at times this season that they didn't instantly prioritise a replacement for Rodri this month. Instead, they turned their attention towards fixing an exposed backline and finally handing Haaland some much-needed help in sharing the goals going forward. It's only now that those issues may be solved that the Citizens have seemingly shifted their focus back to their midfield.

On that front, Jauregizar is certainly an interesting option. Described as a "specialist in securing possession" by Hadi Anani - a La Liga analyst - the 21-year-old is undoubtedly one to watch as the January transfer window rolls on.

League stats P90 24/25 (via FBref) Mikel Jauregizar Mateo Kovacic Bernardo Silva Progressive Passes 5 6.11 4.35 Key Passes 1 1.46 1.92 Tackles Won 1.64 1.39 1.04 Ball Recoveries 5.73 4.65 3.37

The numbers certainly back Anani's verdict, with the Athletic Bilbao man recovering possession over five times a game in impressive fashion to outperform both Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva in that department.

Having already splashed out this month, Manchester City should do so once again to complete what has been an excellent January transfer window.