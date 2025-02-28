Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola now wants to sign a "sensational" Premier League player this summer, but a deal could cost over £33m, according to a report.

Man City set for summer departures

Although Guardiola's side picked up an impressive 1-0 victory on the road at Tottenham Hotspur last night, this season in general has been very disappointing, and the manager is planning to reshape his squad in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Jack Grealish could be shown the exit door this summer, alongside former captain Kyle Walker, who joined AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season back in January.

There have also been calls for Walker to be sold permanently, with the 34-year-old showing signs he is on a downward trajectory, which means Guardiola could be tasked with bringing in a suitable long-term replacement in the summer.

According to a report from Spain, Pep has now identified Newcastle United's Tino Livramento as a priority target to replace Walker in the summer, having caught the eye due to his ability both going forward and defensively.

Livramento's value is estimated to be around €40m (£33m), but City may have to pay a higher fee to prise him away from Newcastle, given that he is an important player for Eddie Howe's side.

Man City's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (a) March 8th Brighton & Hove Albion (h) March 15th Leicester City (h) April 2nd Manchester United (a) April 5th Crystal Palace (h) April 12th

"Sensational" Livramento impressing at Newcastle

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Magpies this season, making 26 appearances in the Premier League, and he has looked impressive in a Newcastle shirt for quite some time, having previously received high praise from Alan Shearer.