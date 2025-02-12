Pep Guardiola is now driving a surprise Manchester City move for a "fantastic" midfielder, in light of Rodri's ACL injury, according to a report.

City suffer Champions League defeat at the Etihad

City's hopes of winning a second Champions League are hanging by a thread after a 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium last night, which leaves them with everything to do in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

It is yet another setback for the Sky Blues, in what has been a very disappointing season, with their form going off a cliff after Rodri suffered what is likely to be a season-ending ACL injury.

The struggles since the Spaniard was ruled out underline just how important he is to the team, and it was always going to be a difficult task to find a replacement in the January transfer window.