Pep Guardiola is ready to push through a mega-money move this summer as he looks to recharge his Manchester City side after a failed defence of their treble this time around, it is being claimed.

Two trophies still possible for Man City

After sweeping all before them last season, City have looked a shadow of their former selves this season despite still being in the hunt for a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Their hopes of winning the Champions League in back-to-back seasons ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid, and the summer signings made have not really had the desired impact yet, with Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, in particular, flattering to deceive.

Man City's summer signings 2023 Player Fee PL Starts Mateo Kovacic £25m 12 Jeremy Doku £52m 16 Matheus Nunes £53m 7 Josko Gvardiol £78m 20

There is also plenty of speculation around the future of some of the attacking stars of Manchester City's current side. Kevin De Bruyne has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and will be entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer, possibly leaving this as the last chance for City to cash in on the Belgian.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has long longed for a move to Barcelona, and has a £50m release clause in his contract to allow him to do so this summer if the Catalan giants stump up the cash, meaning that City may be without two of their creative geniuses come the new season. As a result, they are already eyeing up a future world-beater.

Pep pushing for Musiala

The player in question is none other than Bayern Munich golden boy Jamal Musiala, whose future seems uncertain in Bavaria this summer.

That is according to The Guardian, who claim that Bayern may opt to cash in on the youngster this summer should he not agree a new deal, with his current contract set to run out in 2026.

It is added that they will command a "huge fee" for the German, but with City having regularly shelled out large amounts for star talent that is unlikely to be an issue.

Indeed, it is added that Guardiola's side are "at the front of the queue" thanks to their "advanced" interest, with former club Chelsea also monitoring the situation.

City are planning a "big push" for his services with Musiala having won over the City boss and is now emerging as Guardiola's top target this summer. He could certainly prove a coup were he to become available.

Related Man City now chasing to sign "monster" who they think can replace Walker The Cityzens are one of a number of clubs interested in the talented full-back ahead of the summer.

TNT Sports pair Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves have both showered Musiala in praise this year already.

“I think the highest compliment I can give him is that I don’t know where his ceiling is", Ferdinand explained. “This guy has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. I’ve said it before, he has the potential to do that if the path goes the right way for him and he’s in a successful team. That’s the platform and foundation for that.”

Meanwhile, Hargreaves added: “He rarely ever loses the ball, which is crazy. Normally technical players further up the pitch turn over the ball a lot, but Jamal just has a feel for it. He’s a super special player.”

Should he move, Musiala would likely see a significant hike on the current £82,000 per week that he takes home as part of his Bayern Munich contract, with City likely to be able to offer far more lucrative terms to bring him to the Premier League.

He could well prove the perfect heir for De Bruyne, and City fans will already be excited about the idea of Musiala linking up with Phil Foden behind Erling Haaland next season should a deal get over the line.