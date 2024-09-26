Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will replace Rodri by promoting two current Etihad stars to bigger roles as well as a potential January signing, according to a recent report.

The Spaniard, who has been such an influential member of City’s squad in recent years, suffered a serious injury during the 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodri needed to be replaced by Mateo Kovacic after going down under a challenge from Thomas Partey at a corner, and it looks as if damage sustained to his right knee could be season-ending for the £220,000-a-week star.

Speaking earlier in the week, Guardiola said: "Still, we don't have the definitive. He'll be out for a long time, a while, but there is some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expect.

"Unfortunately he was injured. Right now, still, I cannot tell you [how long] because we're waiting the last phone calls from him and the doctors to know exactly what, definitely, he has and the type of surgery that he has to get."

Since then a Man City statement has read: "Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

After initial tests in Manchester, Rodri has travelled to Spain for further assessments, but in the meantime, City will have to deal without the star midfielder, with Guardiola’s plans already being shared.

Man City identify Rodri replacements

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Guardiola is planning to use Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes in central midfield to replace Rodri throughout the season.

The injured star may not return for the rest of the campaign, and it is added that Ilkay Gundogan’s return is seen as a boost to those at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke also claimed that ‘Man City are also expected to evaluate the transfer market during the upcoming January window to see if there are any possible options to bolster Guardiola’s options’.

TEAMtalk goes one step further and names four potential transfer targets for City officials. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who was wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool over the summer, is thought to be one possible option.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella has been a player City have watched for a number of years but commands a price tag of at least £70m. Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, is the third player listed, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton the fourth and final midfielder mentioned.

Wharton’s ‘age and profile are attractive for the club and he is seen as a player who could not only fill in for Rodri but become his replacement over time’, so those four names are ones to watch in 2025, but for now, it’ll be down to Lewis and Nunes to impress in midfield, starting this weekend against Newcastle United at St James' Park.