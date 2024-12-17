It is finally over between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Gary O’Neil. After avoiding relegation in the 2023/24 campaign, the Old Gold could not carry on that momentum this term. Sitting 19th in the table with nine points to their name, the owners decided that enough is enough and sacked O’Neil.

It seems like they might have already found their replacement. According to a report from Sky Sports, the Midlands club are looking to bring Vitor Periera to Molineux. It is believed there is “a broad agreement” with his current club, Saudi side Al Shabab.

There will be a big task on Pereira’s hands, as he looks to guide Wolves to safety. He’ll have to lean heavily on a couple of his big stars if they are to survive.

The Wolves stars Pereria will need to rely on

When thinking of Wolves’ two biggest names, Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri immediately spring to mind. Despite the torrid form on display at Molienux, both have had an impressive season.

Brazil international Cunha has scored eight times and grabbed three assists in 16 Premier League games. He averages 0.68 goals per game this term and has contributed to 11 out of 24 of the goals Wolves have scored in the top flight.

Ait-Nouri is also flying this term, with three goals and three assists to his name from left-wing back. Encouragingly, the soon-to-be Wolves manager Pereira favours a back three, meaning he could be unleashed in a wing-back role and spend plenty of time in the attacking third.

The incoming boss at Molineux will also need his midfielders to step up. Joao Gomes will be key for the Portuguese manager and is superb defensively. According to FBref, the Brazilian averages 5.12 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 4% of midfielders in Europe. His ability off the ball will be crucial for Pereira.

However, Gomes is not the only midfielder who the Portuguese manager will be hoping to see find his best form in the centre of the park. Mario Lemina could have a role to play at Molineux and will be looking to turn things around after a tough few months.

Lemina’s 2024/25 season

It has not been the best few weeks for Gabon midfielder Lemina. Following the 2-1 defeat against West Ham United last weekend, he got involved in a scuffle with Hammers star Jarrod Bowen.

This resulted in Lemina being stripped of the captaincy, which he was only given by O’Neil in the summer. The former Wolves manager explained they had “decided to move the captaincy” on and give it to Nelson Semedo.

"Of course, the other night sparked the conversation, but it was an important conversation that had to be had. Mario and myself have a good understanding now of how we move forward and what it looks like. We've spoken a lot this week - me, Mario and some of the other senior players. What happened after the game can't happen."

It has been a torrid few weeks for the 31-year-old, with the manager who sacked him as captain now himself, sacked from his position. There might be a big job on Pereira’s hands to help the midfielder find his way again.

Lemina has had an important role to play so far for the Old Gold this term, despite the disciplinary issues he has faced. He has featured in all 16 games in the Premier League, chipping in with one goal and three assists.

Defensively, the 31-year-old is an aggressive player, who will scrap and fight for the ball in midfield. His stats via FBref from this term are impressive. Notably, he has won 5.14 tackles and interceptions, which ranks him in the top 5% of midfielders in the Premier League.

Lemina defensive stats in 2024/24PL Stat (per 90) Number Percentile Tackles and interceptions 5.14 95th Clearances 3.31 98th % of dribblers tackles 67.9% 92nd Aerial duels won 1.55 87th Ball recoveries 4.73 42nd Stats from FBref

There is no doubt that Lemina could be an important player for Pereira. The £45k per week star is clearly a strong defensive midfielder, as the statistics show, and pairing him alongside Gomes could form a solid duo for the incoming Wolves boss.

Of course, there are disciplinary issues to bear in mind, but Lemina seems as though he has conducted himself well, and he will get a clean slate under the new manager. Pereira will be hoping to revive the Gabon international’s career at Molineux and count on him to spark an immediate upturn in form.