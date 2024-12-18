Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly set to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager.

The Portuguese boss will replace Gary O’Neil in the hot seat at Molineux after he was sacked from his post on Monday following a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

He leaves the club 19th in the Premier League with just nine points to their name so far, with Southampton the only side in the table on fewer points. Incoming boss Pereira has a tough job trying to keep the Old Gold in the top flight.

It seems as though they will have to sanction some exits, with finance expert Stefan Borson telling Football Insider they will have to make some sales to keep in line with PSR guidelines. Three names in particular could be smart for the Midlands club.

1 Rayan Ait-Nouri

One of the biggest names at Molineux at the moment is Rayan Ait-Nouri. Despite a poor start to the season from the team, he has made a fast start on an individual level. In 16 top-flight appearances this term, the left-wing back has scored three times and assisted three times.

According to a November report from The Sun, Manchester United could be a potential destination for the Algerian defender. He is a player thought to be 'high on the wishlist' of Ruben Amorim, and the player himself reportedly wants to leave.

He is someone who O’Neil certainly rated highly during his time at the club. Last month, the former Old Gold boss explained the Algerian “can play anywhere on the pitch”, describing him as an “extremely talented” footballer.

Ait-Nouri stats per Premier League season Season Games Minutes G/A 2020/21 21 1405 2 2021/22 23 1828 3 2022/23 21 1070 1 2023/24 33 2343 3 2024/25 16 1373 6 Stats from Transfermarkt

There is no doubt that losing the 23-year-old, who earns £10k-per-week, would be a huge blow for Wolves. However, he was valued at a reported £58m earlier this year, and that could be key money for Pereira as he hopes to avoid a PSR breach and reinvest money into the squad.

2 Pablo Sarabia

Another player who could be on the move this winter is Pablo Sarabia. The experienced Spanish playmaker is only under contract at Molineux until the end of the season. One report from Spain suggested in November that his former side Sevilla could try and bring him back as early as January, although that could be a tough deal to agree with Wolves.

With that being said, perhaps it is a move that makes sense. The 32-year-old brings plenty of experience but is the club’s joint-highest earner on £90k-per-week. This could represent an opportunity to shift his wages off the club’s books. Hypothetically, if he were to leave on the 1st of January, Wolves could save themselves £234k.

Considering the lack of involvement for the Spaniard this season, it might be wise to move him on. He has played just seven times in all competitions, with five of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Given the midfielder's game time this season, and the fact he is on such high wages, selling him could be a wise move for Wolves. They could save themselves a lot of money and freshen up the squad in attacking areas.

3 Jose Sa

It has been an odd season for the Old Gold in the goalkeeping department, with both Jose Sa and summer signing Sam Johnstone challenging for a spot in the side. For the Portuguese shot-stopper, it has been a torrid campaign so far.

Although he has not played in every Premier League game so far this term, the 31-year-old was predominantly O’Neil’s first choice between the posts. He has played nine times, conceding 23 goals, an average of 2.5 per game.

His last outing was a shocking 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton, which was a really disappointing showing from the whole side, as the score reflects.

Just after the summer transfer window, O’Neil admitted that Sa could depart the club if the battle with Johnstone for number one was not one he was winning.

That move is yet to materialise, but with the January window right around the corner, things could change. Given his inconsistent performances and £40k-per-week wage, it might not be a surprise to see Sa leave.