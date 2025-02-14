The January transfer window officially slammed shut at the start of this month and it was a fairly busy month for Manchester United, with ins and outs at Old Trafford.

It was Ruben Amorim's first chance to shape the squad in his vision, after he came in to replace Erik ten Hag, and he added two new players to his squad.

Patrick Dorgu came in on a permanent deal from Lecce to bolster the manager's options in the wing-back positions, whilst 18-year-old centre-back Ayden Heaven joined from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The bulk of Manchester United's business was, however, centred around outgoings as they were able to move on a number of players during the winter window.

Youngsters Dan Gore and Ethan Wheatley both secured loan exits for the second half of the season, whilst Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, and Antony were also sent away on loan after failing to convince Amorim that they were ready to be important to the team.

The Red Devils, though, already have one eye on the summer transfer window at the end of the campaign, as they have reportedly identified a target to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

Manchester United plotting bid for new striker

Manchester United have struggled to get goals out of their strikers in the Premier League this season. Rasmus Holjund and Joshua Zirkzee have combined for five goals in the top-flight so far.

This shows that Amorim is not getting enough out of his two senior centre-forwards at this moment in time, which may be why the club are now looking to bring in another player in that position.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United are eyeing up Napoli number nine Victor Osimhen ahead of a summer swoop for the Nigeria international.

The report claims that they are set to make a summer bid for the impressive marskman, who is currently on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, as they would like to improve their options in the striker position.

It adds that the United board are planning to hold talks over a possible deal for the former Lille centre-forward, as it has been 'made clear' that he does not have a future at Napoli beyond the end of his loan spell in Turkey.

GIVEMESPORT adds that the club are also set to make a decision on whether or not to keep hold of Holjund and Zirkzee in the summer window, which suggests that there is still a chance that one, or both, of them could move on ahead of next season.

The outlet reveals that Osimhen's release clause at Napoli is set to drop to £63m in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Red Devils are prepared to bid at that price or if they will look to negotiate a cheaper deal.

Amorim should, though, push for the club to secure a deal for the striker because he could come in as the perfect addition for Amad Diallo next term.

Amad Diallo's form for Manchester United this season

The Ivory Coast international has finally emerged as a regular starter at Old Trafford and has carried the team on his back at times this season with his brilliance at the top end of the pitch.

Amad, who previously spent time on loan at Glasgow Rangers and Sunderland, has racked up nine goals and seven assists in all competitions from a right wing or right wing-back position.

The 22-year-old star has been utilised in a wing-back role by Amorim at times this season and his attacking output in that position has been exceptional, as shown in the chart below.