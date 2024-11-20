New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be hoping to hit the ground running in his first game in charge against Ipswich Town this Sunday.

The 39-year-old has been tasked with saving the sinking ship overseen by Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman unable to get the best out of a talented crop of players at Old Trafford.

Amorim will want to implement his own playstyle and philosophy on the squad, undoubtedly taking time to get across, but hopefully, a system that could lead to long-term success - something which the fanbase has desperately been desiring.

The former Portugal international has already been seen trialling his preferred 3-4-3 system in his first few training sessions as manager, hoping to have a similar success in the Premier League as he did during his time at Sporting CP.

He claimed the league title in two of his four years in charge, playing various players in unfamiliar roles but transforming them in the process - a huge factor behind his success.

Numerous players may have to do the same thing in Manchester over the coming months, either trying to recapture their form or kickstart their flailing United career.

Man United players who could benefit from Amorim’s arrival

It’s no secret that striker Viktor Gyokeres has been a huge hit under Amorim during his time in Portugal, notching a total of 66 goals in his 68 appearances for the Liga Portugal outfit.

However, goalscoring has been something which has troubled United over the last few months, only registering 12 goals in their opening 11 league outings so far this campaign.

The new boss could repeat his success with striker Rasmus Hojlund in the coming months, with the Dane’s frame and pace similar to that of the Swede who has caught the eye in Europe over the last couple of campaigns.

Amad Diallo is another player who has ultimately failed to reach the heights many expected him to after his £37m move from Italian side Atalanta back in January 2021, scoring just six goals for the club.

However, it’s likely that the Ivorian will be utilised in one of the two roles just behind the centre forward, giving him frequent opportunities to cause chaos in the final third.

During his temporary stint with Sunderland during the 2022/23 season, he was handed a free role, registering 14 goals in the process - something which Amorim may look to replicate during his tenure at Old Trafford.

Whilst those two aforementioned players have the tools to succeed under the 39-year-old’s guidance, numerous others may not be part of the plans of the new boss.

On the other hand, there are a couple of positions that are in desperate need of investment, with Amorim already targeting one player to help bolster his options.

United still targeting move for £180k-p/w talent

According to German journalist Christopher Michel, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies remains on United’s shortlist ahead of the upcoming window or even the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract in June 2025, could agree to a pre-contract deal should he fail to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga side, or even become a free agent at the end of the season.

Davies, who currently earns £180k-per-week as per Capology, would provide the upgrade needed in the wing-back area, especially considering the injury records of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Canadian international has made nine league appearances so far this campaign, registering just one assist - but it’s his underlying figures that would make him the perfect option on the left-hand side within Amorim’s three-back system.

He’s completed 5.8 progressive passes and two successful take-ons per 90 so far this campaign, showcasing he has all the tools to have an impact in attacking areas from his wing-back role.

Davies for Bayern in the Bundesliga (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 9 Goals & assists 1 Pass accuracy 90% Progressive passes 5.8 Progressive carries 3.6 Successful take-ons 2 Tackles won 1.8 Clearances made 1.2 Percentage of dribbles tackled 88% Stats via FBref

Davies has also averaged 1.8 tackles and 1.2 clearances - demonstrating his ability to also be solid defensively - leading to teammate Thomas Müller previously dubbing the talent as “world-class”.

Whilst it remains to be seen if they can agree a deal for him in January or wait until his contract expires, it’s clear that Davies would be a phenomenal addition - fitting perfectly into Amorim’s system with his high energy and impact at both ends of the pitch.

He would also solve a huge issue for the club at left-back, having the potential to star in such a role for many years to come.