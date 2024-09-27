West Ham United have endured a tricky start to the new Premier League season, only winning one game out of the first five outings.

The Hammers crashed out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week, falling to a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield for the second time in as many seasons.

In the league, they’ve lost three successive home games for the first time in the club’s 129-year history - with the Hammers currently sitting in 14th place.

As a result of their shaky start to the new campaign, pressure is already being applied to the new boss with huge expectations on him to succeed after his appointment this summer.

It may be early days in the 2024/25 campaign, but the poor start at the London Stadium has seen questions start to be asked about the head coach’s long-term future.

Julen Lopetegui is a man under pressure

After David Moyes’ departure from the London Stadium at the end of last season, it was crucial that the hierarchy made the right decision with his replacement.

As a result, they decided to appoint Spaniard Julen Lopetegui with the expectation that he could take West Ham to the next level and become consistent European challengers.

His experience at the top level filled supporters with hope that they can replicate their success from the 2022/23 season which saw them win the Europa Conference League title.

However, his start to life in East London has been far from ideal, winning just two matches from the opening seven with results certainly not at the level many expected.

Lopetegui is yet to find a settled starting eleven, with the former Real Madrid boss often chopping and changing - which has resulted in consistent performances on the pitch.

Although he’s only a couple of months into the role, he could find himself on the brink of losing his job should he be unable to quickly change around the club’s dismal form.

The man who could potentially replace Lopetegui

The club had a variety of different names on their shortlist during the off-season, but decided to appoint Spaniard Lopetegui.

One other manager who was linked with the role was former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, with the Englishman looking the favourite for the post at one stage.

The 49-year-old, who operates with a 3-4-3 system, is yet to get back into management after his departure from Stamford Bridge back in April 2023, but could yet again be of interest to the Hammers should they part ways with current boss Lopetegui.

Potter’s 3-4-3 system would provide defensive solidity, something which they’ve been lacking, whilst also an added dimension in attacking areas, potentially benefiting Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen's stats after joining West Ham Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 13 1 4 2020/21 40 8 6 2021/22 51 18 11 2022/23 54 13 8 2023/24 43 20 10 2024/25 7 2 1 Total: 208 62 40 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old likes to cut inside onto his left foot, creating endless opportunities in the final third, with the potential of a right wing-back behind him removing his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to improve on his tally of 20 goals from last season.

Bowen is able to feature across the entire front line, with Potter’s possession-based system handing the attacker with an increase in chances - whilst aiding the club’s attempts of ending their poor form in front of goal.

Whilst Lopetegui is only a couple of months into his new role at the London Stadium, he has a huge task to improve on the dismal start to avoid facing the sack.

Should the hierarchy decide to pull the trigger, Potter - who has been dubbed a "genius" by reporter Sam Morton - would be an excellent option, improving the club’s league standing with his system allowing for improvements at both ends of the pitch.