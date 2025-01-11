Nottingham Forest have been known for a manic window or two since returning to the Premier League, making over 30 additions during the 2022/23 season - in what was their first in 23 years.

Business desperately needed to be done to enable Steve Cooper to have a squad capable of surviving the drop after an expected promotion campaign from the Championship which saw multiple loan players star.

However, fast-forward a couple of years and the Reds are right in the thick of a battle for the top four - something that has taken the country by complete surprise.

Nuno Espírito Santo has done a phenomenal job in creating a settled side among all of the transfer chaos, reaping the rewards over halfway through the campaign.

If they are to maintain the current form which has seen six top-flight wins in a row for the first time since 1966/67, quality over quantity is needed this month, with one player linked with a move providing exactly that.

Nottingham Forest targeting £17m talisman this January

According to Italian outlet Tutto Sport via Milan Posts, Forest are one of multiple sides targeting a move for Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca this month.

The Italian, who stands at 6 foot 7, has scored seven times in 19 Serie A matches in 2024/25 and could be available for a fee in the region of €20m (£17m).

However, the Reds aren’t the only side interested in a move for the 24-year-old, with Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan also credited with an interest in landing the talisman, as per the report.

His huge frame would give Nuno another option alongside the red-hot Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi - bolstering the attacking lineup to boost the club’s chance of landing Champions League football.

Lucca could form a superb partnership with another potential addition from Serie A, with the prospect of both players arriving certainly an exciting prospect for the fanbase.

Why Lucca would be perfect with Douglas Luiz at Forest

In recent days, journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Reds were one of multiple sides interested in a loan move to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian joined the Old Lady from Aston Villa for £42m in the summer, but has only made 13 Serie A appearances to date, with just two coming from a starting role.

He’s previously starred in England with Unai Emery's side, achieving a total of 20 combined goals and assists in the league last season, but it’s his passing ability that could see him star alongside potential fellow new arrival Lucca.

The Italian, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best forwards in Italy” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is capable of playing off the shoulder despite his height, with Luiz’s tally of 4.9 progressive passes per 90 aiding him in the final third.

Luiz also possesses a deadly set piece ability, which could allow the Udinese ace to be supplied with many aerial opportunities - undoubtedly one of the key components to his game as seen from his time in Serie A.

Lorenzo Lucca's stats for Udinese in Serie A (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 19 Goals scored 7 Goals per shot-on-target 0.6 Shots taken 2.2 Take-on success 57% Fouls won 1.9 Aerials won 2.6 Aerial success rate 51% Stats via FBref

The 24-year-old striker has won an average of 2.6 aerials per 90 this campaign, offering that focal point which could be pivotal on the counter given Nuno’s transitional playstyle.

The £17m fee touted would be an excellent price for a striker who’s recently featured for his nation, providing healthy competition and added quality to the frontline - something which the hierarchy have tried to do in recent months.

The prospect of Luiz’s passing range and Lucca’s ability to create and score in attacking areas is certainly one to get excited by, handing the fanbase that added sense of confidence that the current season will be one that lives long in the memory.