Anthony Elanga is a player who has silenced the doubters in recent weeks, starring at Nottingham Forest after his recall to the side under Nuno Espírito Santo.

The Sweden international moved to the City Ground in a £15m deal from Manchester United back in the summer of 2023, a deal that now looks to be a bargain given his recent form in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has registered six assists and three goals in his last ten games across all competitions, now setting up the most goals of any player within the current first-team setup.

Elanga now has the second-most combined goal contributions behind only Chris Wood, highlighting the huge impact he’s made to the side in their unthinkable run of form in recent months, which sees them still sit in the top four.

However, he could’ve been aided in his attempts within the final third had the Reds agreed a deal for one of their winter targets, but a deal now looks off the cards until the summer at the earliest.

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Matheus Cunha

A couple of weeks ago, Wolverhampton Wanderers star man Matheus Cunha was linked with a huge move to join Forest, but the Reds were in the race with some of the biggest clubs in the division for his signature.

Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United have all also been touted with a move for the Brazilian international over the course of the winter window, but no club has been able to secure a move for the 25-year-old.

At one stage, Nuno’s side were reportedly willing to make a club-record £60m to secure his services to help aid the unexpected push for a Champions League finish come the end of the season.

However, it was confirmed on Saturday that Cunha had agreed a new deal at Molineux until the summer of 2029, but that it does include a release clause that will be active from the summer - but it’s unclear how much the fee would be.

Such a decision has undoubtedly ended the Reds’ ongoing interest in the attacking star who’s scored 11 times in the Premier League throughout 2024/25, but could see Nuno target another English top-flight talent as a result.

Nottingham Forest's perfect Cunha alternative

Previously in the current window, Forest reportedly submitted a £22m bid for Brentford ace Yoane Wissa, but the Bees immediately rejected the offer claiming he wasn’t for sale.

The 28-year-old, who only has 18 months left on his contract at the Gtech, has also been of interest to Arsenal, unsurprisingly, given his record which has seen him net 11 times - potentially offering another option to talisman Wood.

It would be a potential club-record deal for the Reds should they return to the table with another bid, with Thomas Frank’s side demanding around £40m to part ways with their record Premier League goal scorer.

However, should he move to the East Midlands between now and the end of the window, it could allow the Congolese international to form a partnership with Elanga - handing Nuno an added goalscoring threat, something which they’ve been hunting for as of late.

Wissa, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best strikers in the Premier League” by Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, has won 45% of his aerial duels, scoring three of his goals with his head, making the most of the Swede’s burst of pace and wicked delivery.

Elanga’s eight assists could be improved further with the arrival of the Brentford star, especially considering his average of 1.5 shots on target per 90, highlighting his clinical nature within the final third.

Yoane Wissa's stats for Brentford in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 21 Goals scored 11 Pass accuracy 81% Shots on target 1.5 Aerials won 45% Touches in opposition box 4.9 Dribble success 41% Stats via FotMob

He’s also completed 81% of his passes under Frank in 2024/25, having the skill set to fit seamlessly into the Reds’ current counter-attacking philosophy, aiding the hunt for Champions League football.

It would be a huge investment from owner Evangelos Marinakis, but he’s done it before and would undoubtedly do it again to give Nuno all of the ammunition to complete the job come the end of the season.

He would likely play second fiddle to Wood in the East Midlands, but he would provide the strength in depth needed for the club to achieve their dream of bringing European nights back to the City Ground.