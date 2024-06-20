It really was a campaign of ups and downs for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season.

Ange Postecoglou managed to secure Europa League football for the Lilywhites, but at one point, the team looked nailed on for a Champions League spot.

So, it's unsurprising that the club are heavily linked with several star names, such as Eberechi Eze, ahead of a long transfer window.

That said, the latest ace touted for a move to N17 could spell trouble for James Maddison and be the ideal partner for Eze.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are one of several sides interested in Fenerbahçe star Sebastian Szymanski this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Jacobs names Lazio and Marseille as some of the other interested parties in the Polish international, whom new boss José Mourinho is keen to keep in Istanbul.

Jacobs does not mention a potential price, but a report from Turkish outlet Aksam earlier this year claimed he would be sold for around €35m, which converts to about £30m.

It might not be a name that excites people in England, but given his impressive performances in Turkey, signing Szymanski would be a fantastic idea, and if he were to play alongside Eze, Postecoglou should be able to get the team back into the top four - although it could be bad news for Maddison.

How Szymanski compares to Maddison and why he'd work well with Eze

If Spurs were to get their man and bring Szymanski in this summer alongside Eze, he'd be in direct competition with Maddison for a starting role as the team's most attacking midfielder, as while he has started games deeper and out wide before, he's started the vast majority of games in attacking midfield.

So, if it's going to be a battle between the two of them going forward, who looks to be the better option?

Well, from a pure output perspective, the Polish international comes out on top and by quite some margin.

In 55 games for Sarı Kanaryalar last season, the "exceptional" talent, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games.

In contrast, the former Foxes star scored four goals and provided nine assists in 30 games, equating to a goal involvement every 2.3 games.

Szymanski vs Maddison Player Szymanski Maddison Appearances 55 30 Goals 13 4 Assists 19 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.43 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This incredible rate of return would also make the former Feyenoord ace the perfect partner for the Crystal Palace star at Tottenham, as he'd be able to take advantage of the chances created by the Englishman and provide him with chances himself.

Moreover, the Greenwich-born dynamo's incredible versatility could see him start alongside the Fenerbahçe star in midfield as an offensively-minded eight or out wide when club captain Son Heung-min needs a rest.

Ultimately, Szymanski might not be an overly familiar name to fans of English football, but his unreal performances last season more than justify Spurs' pursuit of him.

His potential partnership with Eze could be a thing of footballing beauty, although perhaps not for Maddison.