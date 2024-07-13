All things considered, the 2023/24 campaign was a disappointing one for Newcastle United, with the club unable to achieve any real success in the Premier League or various cup competitions.

Whilst the club have made remarkable progress since the takeover by the Saudi PIF back in 2021, the club registered a three-place lower finish than the season prior.

As a result, they faced the likes of AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund, unable to get out of the group, but registering a memorable 4-1 win over the French side at St James’ Park.

The congested fixture schedules hampered Eddie Howe’s side with numerous key players suffering injuries that dramatically weakened the squad, even resulting in a makeshift backline for large spells throughout the campaign.

However, the club have tried to rectify the issue, by signing centre-back Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Despite Kelly’s arrival, the Magpies are still aiming to strengthen at the back, with a move in the pipeline for a seriously talented youngster who’s been inundated with interest from sides all over Europe.

Newcastle make offer for European wonderkid

According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola late last week, Newcastle United have made an offer for Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. The report claims that the Magpies’ bid is in the region of £29.5m plus £13m in potential performance-related bonuses - with Benfica undoubtedly holding out for a greater fee of €60m (£51m).

Silva, who’s previously received interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG, has excelled in Portugal since his professional debut a couple of years ago, with the 20-year-old more than capable of excelling in the Premier League.

The report also claims the Newcastle hierarchy have a desire to add a young defender to lead the backline for years to come, with Silva having the ability to do just that given his tender age.

In the Liga Portugal last season, he produced some sensational figures, many of which would allow one current Newcastle to reach the next level.

Why Silva would be perfect for Bruno Guimaraes

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has certainly been a huge fan-favourite at Newcastle since his £40m move to the club from Lyon back in January 2022.

He’s allowed the club to rapidly progress in such a short amount of time since his arrival, proving to be a phenomenal addition to Howe’s side in the middle of midfield.

Despite Silva being a centre-back, he can take Guimaraes to the next level, with his excellent ball-winning and passing game allowing the 26-year-old to cause carnage with his excellent ability on the ball.

The “truly remarkable” defender, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, completed an average of 58 passes per game in Liga Portugal last season, at a completion rate of 92%.

Antonio Silva's stats per 90 in Liga Portugal (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 30 Goals 2 Passes completed 58 Pass accuracy 92% Progressive passes 4.3 Progressive carries 1.6 Tackles 1.7 Blocks 1.6 Stats via FBref

He also averaged 4.3 progressive passes per 90, demonstrating his ability to play the ball forward into the likes of Guimaraes, handing the Brazilian more opportunities to create chances for the Magpies’ attacking talents.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

If Newcastle are to return to mount a push for a top-four finish next season, defensive solidity is a must, with Silva potentially providing that with his average of 1.7 tackles per game. Equally, as a natural right-footer, he could be a dream partner for Kelly (in the short term) or fellow left-footer Sven Botman (following his return from injury).

His ability on the ball can unlock Guimaraes’ full potential, allowing him to have more opportunities in attacking areas, further boosting their already impressive attacking play.

The Benfica ace may cost the club a pretty penny, but he would undoubtedly improve Howe’s defence and provide a long-term solution at the heart of Newcastle’s backline, something which the board are desperate for this summer amid the addition of Kelly.