In recent weeks, Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign in which they will be looking to secure a return to European football.

Eddie Howe’s side finished the Premier League campaign in seventh place, in an injury-hit season that saw the Magpies miss out on a Europa Conference League spot after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

The club suffered drastically with setbacks, operating with a largely make-shift backline following numerous injuries to key first-team members.

However, Howe and the Saudi PIF are looking to combat their recent struggles by dipping into the transfer market, aiming to provide added depth in all areas of the pitch.

They’ve ramped up the recruitment in one area, with the club exploring multiple options to return to the heights they achieved in 2022/23.

Newcastle’s pursuit to sign a new goalkeeper

Over the past couple of weeks, the club have seemingly edged closer to signing a new goalkeeper, with Nick Pope on the comeback from a long-term shoulder issue and Martin Dubravka looking past his best in Pope’s absence.

Howe’s side have made offers for a number of replacements, with James Trafford looking the most likely to arrive on Tyneside to improve the current situation within the squad.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult first season in the Premier League, keeping just two clean sheets in 28 matches - although he was previously the hero as England secured glory at the U21 European Championship last summer, saving a decisive penalty at the death.

It’s previously been reported that Burnley will demand a fee in the region of £30m for the youngster’s services, with Newcastle having an initial £15m offer rejected over the last few days.

The former Manchester City academy prospect undoubtedly has huge potential to be a hit, but given his recent campaign in England’s top flight, he will need time before he becomes a top-quality ‘keeper.

The Magpies have previously been linked with another shot-stopper, with the club making a huge mistake in not pursuing a move for the talent following his recent displays at Euro 2024.

Newcastle may regret not pursuing move for £35m talent

Since the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, Newcastle have been strongly linked with a £35m move for Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets, the joint third-highest in the division despite finishing ninth at the end of the season.

He’s now carried his excellent domestic form into Euro 2024, producing a magnificent display for Georgia despite his nation’s 3-1 defeat against Turkey on Tuesday evening.

The “world-class” Mamardashvili, as dubbed by one analyst, made five saves, with four coming from shots inside his 18-yard box, with the youngster unable to do anything to prevent the two wonder goals scored by the opposition.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's stats vs Turkey at Euro 2024 Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Saves 5 Saves inside box 4 Touches 40 Passes completed 14 High claims 3 Stats via Sofascore

He also completed 14 passes and made 40 touches, demonstrating his ability with the ball at his feet as Howe looks to implement a more possession-based style next season.

With the club looking to spend big on a new number one this summer, it’s crucial they pick the right player to lead the club into a potential fight for European football, whilst also making an addition that won’t ruin their battle against FFP.

Mamardashivili has showcased on various stages that he’s capable of a big move to a club pushing to reach the elite level of European football, with Howe potentially making a catastrophic mistake in prioritising a move for Trafford over the Georgian. They must revise their summer transfer plans.