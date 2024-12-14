Tottenham Hotspur are a club in a real tough patch of form as of late, leading to huge pressure on the shoulders of boss Ange Postecoglou.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that his Spurs side went to the Etihad, beating Manchester City 4-0 and looking like a real threat, needing to build on such a performance to maintain their top-four hopes.

However, since that victory on the 23rd of November, the Lilywhites are without a victory in all competitions, dropping to 11th in the Premier League table as a result.

Draws against Roma, Fulham, and Rangers and losses to Bournemouth and Chelsea have seen questions asked about the long-term future of the Aussie, potentially seeing a change occurring over the next few months.

Should Daniel Levy decide to pull the trigger, there’s one name who’s already said to be on the club’s list to replace the 59-year-old in North London.

Tottenham targeting Premier League boss to replace Postecoglou

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United could face competition from Spurs over a deal to land Brentford boss Thomas Frank should Postecoglou be unable to turn the recent slump of form around.

The 51-year-old has been at the helm of the Bees since October 2018, leading them to the Premier League, before transforming them into an established top-flight outfit.

TEAMtalk’s report claims that the club’s hierarchy are huge admirers of the Dane, given his ability to play good football and work on a strict budget, but still manage to get the best out of his players - as seen with the Bees, given their current standing of ninth.

However, it has previously been reported by The Telegraph that he has a £9m release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen if Levy would trigger a deal at such a hefty price tag.

Should they decide to move for the current Bees boss, it would allow one first-team member to thrive in North London, whilst also providing an upgrade on the former Celtic manager.

The player who would benefit from Frank’s potential arrival

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski has been a player who has taken his game to the next level throughout 2024/25, arguably becoming the club’s most important talent over Heung-min Son.

The 24-year-old has operated in various positions such as attacking midfield or in his regular right-side role, having a huge impact on Spurs’ side, unthinkable where they would be without him.

He’s registered six combined goals and assists in the Premier League to date, with Frank taking his career to the next level should he move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium - potentially having a similar impact as he has done with Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian has scored nine times and registered two assists for the Bees, playing a huge part in taking the club to ninth and boasting the second-best goalscoring record in the division.

Frank would be an upgrade on Ange, bringing a team spirit and unity that the dressing room has desperately lacked on the field in recent months under the Aussie.

The Dane, who’s previously been dubbed “remarkable” by journalist Henry Winter, has achieved more points than the current Spurs boss in England’s top flight during 2024/25 - also losing fewer matches in the process.

How Frank compares to Postecoglou in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Frank Postecoglou Games managed 15 15 Games won 7 6 Games lost 6 7 Goals scored 31 31 Points per game 1.53 1.33 Win percentage 47% 40% League position 9th 11th Stats via FotMob

Such a record has seen him claim more points per game than the 59-year-old, with the £9m fee touted for his services well worth it for the quality of manager they would be getting in the process.

Supporters are undoubtedly growing tired of their inconsistent results and performances, with a change potentially coming in the near future.

Postecoglou is a manager under huge pressure, desperately needing to claim a result against Southampton on Sunday evening on the south coast.