Manchester City have been largely disappointing in the 2024/25, with any hopes of retaining the Premier League title for yet another season near enough over after 21 matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently occupy sixth place, already 12 points behind current leaders Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s men also having a game in hand over the Citizens.

Their terrible form between October and December has given the side a huge task to resurrect their title ambitions, winning just once in 13 matches across all competitions.

Such a drop has seen the hierarchy back the boss in the transfer window, with numerous deals edging closer to completion - including that of Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, with Fabrizio Romano giving the here we go for his move to England.

After the signing of the Uzbekistan international, the hierarchy looks set to target another player who could feature alongside the youngster after the closure of the window in a few weeks time.

According to I News, Man City have initiated talks with Milos Kerkez's agents after his impressive start to the campaign.

However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Bournemouth star, with Liverpool and Manchester United also in the race for his signature.

Despite the interest from City, the report claims that table toppers Liverpool currently lead the running for his services, with Kerkez wanting a move to Anfield.

The interest is no surprise given his form at the Vitality, featuring in every Premier League match of 2024/25, registering one goal and three assists in the process.

The Cherries aren’t said to be planning to offload the 21-year-old, but could entertain offers in the region of £50m for the defender before the end of the window.

He would undoubtedly improve the options at Guardiola’s disposal, helping to mount a second half of the season charge back into the top four, potentially forming an excellent partnership with a fellow new arrival.

Why Kerkez would be perfect for Marmoush at Man City

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is said to be close to swapping Germany for England, with journalist Romano stating that personal terms have already been agreed with the Egyptian over a move to the Etihad.

However, the two sides are yet to agree a fee for the 25-year-old who’s already scored 15 times in just 17 league appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

His goalscoring prowess would inject added quality into the forward line, helping the side create more chances, subsequently improving the ambitions of turning their fortunes around in attacking areas.

Erling Haaland is certainly going to remain as City’s number one striker, with Marmoush likely to play in and around the Norwegian, potentially featuring in a left-sided role - which could see him strike up a partnership with Kerkez should he move to the North West.

Despite being a defender, who’s been dubbed “one of the best left-back prospects” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has started at both ends of the pitch, providing the Egyptian with the ammunition to thrive in England after his big-money move.

Milos Kerkez's stats in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 21 Goals & assists 4 Progressive passes 4.6 Progressive carries 2.6 Passes into the final third 2.3 Shot-creating actions 2.4 Tackles won 1.5 % of tackles won 58% Interceptions 1.2 Stats via FBref

He’s managed to complete 4.6 progressive passes and 2.6 progressive carries per 90, showcasing his ability to take the ball into attacking areas and provide opportunities to the players in the final third.

However, he’s more than capable defensively, winning 1.5 tackles per 90, winning 58% of the battles he’s entered, helping the defensive unit in transforming their recent fortunes.

£50m may seem to be a huge fee for another player given the recent transfer rumours, but it’s one that would be worthwhile for a youngster who’s able to make an immediate impact in the first team.

Whilst, Liverpool may hold the edge in the race for his signature, it’s crucial that the hierarchy work tirelessly to secure a move for the Hungarian, allowing Marmoush to flourish with his own move to Manchester.