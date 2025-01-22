Manchester City are used to being the Premier League’s top scorers, but this season's poor form has seen Pep Guardiola’s side rank joint third for goals scored after 22 games played, scoring 44 goals.

The Citizens are averaging 61.4% possession which is the highest in the division, taking 17.3 shots per game on average which ranks them second in the league.

Of their 44 goals scored, Erling Haaland has scored 17 of them, also providing one assist in his 22 Premier League appearances.

Phil Foden has started to chip in with some goals in recent weeks, but some extra attacking additions could help City in the second half of the season.

Manchester City looking at one of Europe's best

According to reports from Spain, Manchester City are willing to make an offer for Barcelona forward, Raphinha, in the summer.

The report suggests City are prepared to offer a huge £84m to bring the Brazilian to the club and strengthen their attacking options.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

The 27-year-old has gone up a level since working under Hansi Flick, playing mostly as a left-winger, often being the outlet for that Barcelona side, which has seen his output skyrocket this campaign. Raphinha can also play through the middle and on the right-wing, offering versatility.

Raphinha has made 30 appearances for Barcelona so far this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists.

How Raphinha compares to Omar Marmoush

Much like Raphinha, Manchester City's new forward, Omar Marmoush, can play a variety of positions, often playing in a front two for Frankfurt this season, but also having the capacity to play on the left-wing if needed, and deeper behind the striker in an attacking midfield position.

Marmoush has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Frankfurt this season, scoring an enormous 20 goals and supplying 14 assists.

As a result, the 25-year-old looks like a clear replacement for Julian Alvarez who left in the summer, bringing a versatile forward to the club who can work around and alongside Haaland in attacking areas to share the goals.

Raphinha vs Marmoush in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Raphinha Marmoush Goals 0.80 0.87 Assists 0.33 0.57 xG 0.63 0.64 xAG 0.47 0.34 Progressive Carries 3.61 4.17 Progressive Passes 5.26 3.06 Shots Total 3.87 4.41 Shots/Goal 0.20 0.16 Key Passes 3.37 2.43 Shot-Creating Actions 5.98 5.97 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two players' metrics, you can see both offer a huge goal threat, scoring higher goals per 90, and both generating 0.63 and 0.64 xG respectively. Both players rank close to four shots per 90, adding extra shot volume around Haaland, which could also allow the Norwegian to pick up some easier goals from rebounds/second balls.

Raphinha has been described as "one of the best in the world" by Barcelona legend, Romario, stating "he will give us very special things in football". Therefore, alongside the likes of Marmoush and Haaland, Raphinha would offer a more direct wide runner in behind, offering a clinical finisher from wide areas, which could then potentially further open those spaces inside for others to operate.

Guardiola adding not one, but two players who have superb ball-striking, finishing and box instincts, could take the burden off of Haaland, spreading the goals out more and allowing the entire system to operate in a more calm and controlled manner.