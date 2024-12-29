Patrick Vieira is a player who will forever remain a club legend at Arsenal football club after his contributions during his near decade as a first-team star in North London.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners as an unknown quantity to many after his unsuccessful stint with AC Milan, but would end up becoming one of their best-ever midfielders - winning endless trophies along the way.

He would only cost £3.5m during the summer of 1996, making a total of 405 appearances at Highbury, before joining Juventus in 2005 for £13.75m - banking a profit of over £10m for the hierarchy.

However, despite the financial aspect, it was his performances on the field that saw the biggest benefit, with Vieira playing a huge role in winning four FA Cups and three Premier League titles during his period in the capital under Arsène Wenger.

Fast-forward nearly 20 years on from his departure, the hierarchy have the opportunity to land another Frenchman who could follow in the footsteps of the fan favourite should they win the race for his services.

Arsenal battling European giants for French star

According to TBR, Arsenal scouts have been monitoring the progress of 17-year-old Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of a potential move to the Emirates in the near future.

The youngster, who already features for the France U21 side, also has admirers from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich with a huge battle for his signature set to take place.

However, given his age, he will be unable to make the move until he turns 18, with Bouaddi unable to make any move to join Mikel Arteta’s side until October 2025 at the very earliest.

It may be a long time to wait, but it would certainly be worthwhile, with the sensation already making 12 Ligue 1 appearances in 2024/25 to date despite his tender age - even making five starts in the Champions League - a real signal of his impressive qualities.

Whilst his talents could see him emulate the success of compatriot Vieira in North London, he could also bolster the figures of a current first-team star should any deal be agreed in the months ahead.

Why Bouaddi would be perfect for Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has often been one of Arteta’s shining lights in attacking areas during his tenure at the Emirates, struggling massively during the opening weeks of the season after the midfielder’s ankle injury.

However, since his return to first-team action, the Norwegian has already demonstrated his class, registering four assists and one goal, often featuring in a deep-lying number eight role and operating as more of a box-to-box option rather than a number 10.

Undoubtedly, he’s been a success in such a position, but Bouaddi’s ball-winning and progressive ability could take some of the defensive responsibility off Odegaard’s shoulders, allowing the former Real Madrid star to create further havoc in the final third.

Ayyoub Bouaddi's stats for Lille in Ligue 1 (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 12 Minutes played 518 Pass accuracy 90% Progressive passes 3.5 Successful take-ons 1.1 Passes into the final third 3.2 Tackles won 4 Interceptions made 1.1 Stats via FBref

Even though he’s only 17 years of age, the Lille superstar, who’s been dubbed a “10/10 talent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has completed 90% of his passes this campaign, with 3.2 per 90 of which being into the final third, handing Odegaard the ammunition to increase his tallies.

On the other hand, defensively is where he’s excelled, winning an average of four tackles per 90, also completing 1.1 interceptions - highlighting why he could be the modern-day Vieira for Arsenal if a deal could be struck.

There’s no denying that Arteta and his side will face huge competition for his signature, but given his youth, he has the ability to build on his already impressive start to life as a professional.

No price tag has yet been mooted for Bouaddi’s services but it’s likely to be money well spent regardless, handing the Gunners another shell in their armoury as they look to end their two-decade wait for a top-flight title.