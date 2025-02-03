Transfer deadline day has been quiet in terms of incomings for Chelsea, but it’s safe to say it’s been dominated by outgoings, with various players on the way out of Stamford Bridge.

João Félix has agreed a late deal to join Serie A side AC Milan on a loan deal until the end of the season, but it doesn’t include a permanent option to move at the end of the campaign.

Axel Disasi is another player who could still move before the 11 pm deadline, after previous talks with Spurs and Aston Villa, but it’s previously been reported that despite wanting a move to Unai Emery’s side, Enzo Maresca wouldn’t allow him to join a Champions League rival.

Ben Chilwell is another player edging closer to a temporary exit from West London, looking set to move to Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season to gain valuable game time after being frozen out by the Italian.

As a result of the pending exits, it could allow the Blues boss to dip into the market and make a new addition, with one player popping up on their radar in recent hours.

Chelsea in talks to land midfield talent

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have held talks over a move to land Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo before the 11pm deadline tonight.

The 19-year-old is currently spending the season on loan at LaLiga outfit Las Palmas, but has caught the eye of the Blues, with it being unclear whether he would move now or in the summer.

Romano confirmed that he’s under consideration by the club with his parent side expecting movement in the coming hours, potentially opening the door to a move to West London.

Any move for Essugo would be yet another phenomenal piece of business for an upcoming star, helping one player reach the next level during his own time at Stamford Bridge.

Why Essugo could be perfect for Palmer at Chelsea

Cole Palmer is a player who’s thrived at Chelsea since his big-money £40m move from Manchester City back in the summer of 2023, a fee that now looks to be a bargain given his success at the club.

The now England international has featured 70 times since moving from Manchester to London, registering a combined tally of 60 goals and assists - undoubtedly becoming their key man within the final third over the last two years.

By the end of the campaign, Maresca will want to have secured a return to Champions League football, with the Blues needing to continue their early season form and finish within the top five come the end of May.

Whilst it remains to be seen if Essugo would link up this month or in the summer, he would provide a superb addition, despite his tender age - aiding Palmer in his efforts within the final third.

The teenager may primarily be a defensive midfielder, but he’s excelled in and out of possession regaining the ball before playing into forward areas - something which would certainly be of use to the England international.

Essugo, who’s been dubbed “one of the most exciting DMs in Europe” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has won an average of 2.8 tackles per 90 and completed two interceptions per 90 in 2024/25 - showcasing his stellar defensive ability.

Essugo's stats for Las Palmas in LaLiga (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 14 Goals & assists 1 Pass accuracy 87% Progressive passes 4.4 Progressive carries 1 Successful take-ons 0.8 Tackles won 2.8 Interceptions made 2 Clearances made 2.1 Stats via FBref

However, his ability in possession has been just as impressive, completing 4.4 progressive passes per 90 at a completion rate of 87% - with his passing ability aiding Palmer within attacking areas to boost his already impressive goalscoring tallies.

It’s unclear how much any deal for the Sporting youngster would cost on deadline day, but as seen from his figures so far this season, he would be another superb youngster to add to Maresca’s ranks.

He could provide serious competition to the current starters in the first-team squad, having the potential to develop into a world beater given his tender age.