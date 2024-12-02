Ruben Amorim secured his second Manchester United win in a row on Sunday against Everton in convincing fashion, putting four goals past Sean Dyche’s outfit.

The win lifted the Red Devils up to ninth in the Premier League, sitting just six points off second-placed Arsenal with two-thirds of the campaign remaining.

There’s no denying that the 39-year-old has transformed the feeling around the club since his appointment, with huge signs of improvement on the pitch in recent matches.

Since he’s taken charge of the side, Amorim has led United to a three-game unbeaten run - which included a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League in midweek.

However, the most recent victory is undoubtedly the most impressive of his tenure, with two players starring in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee’s stats vs Everton

Academy star Marcus Rashford has had his fair share of doubters in recent months, failing to get anywhere near his goalscoring tally from the 2022/23 season, when he notched 30 in all competitions.

The former England international has registered seven so far this campaign, including a double in the recent outing with Everton in the Premier League.

He grabbed the opener, before scoring his second of the match just seconds into the second half, notching his first double in a match since the Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley back in September.

Amorim decided to drop Rasmus Hojlund despite his double in the Europa League just a couple of days prior, replacing the Dane with Joshua Zirkzee.

The Netherlands international has struggled since his £36.5m summer transfer, scoring just once on the opening day victory over Fulham.

However, he was handed the opportunity to start at Old Trafford on Sunday, grabbing his opportunity with both hands, scoring twice alongside Rashford.

Zirkzee featured for the entirety of the contest, only managing four touches in the opposition box, scoring with two of them, showcasing his clinical nature within the final third - something which United have desperately lacked in recent months.

This January will be an interesting window for the boss, with huge calls to make on the future of some players, but it could present an opportunity to land numerous talents, including one player who’s been followed closely in recent months.

Man United plotting move for PL talent

According to former United scout Mick Brown via Football Insider, the club have been scouting and are "looking at" Wolves forward Matheus Cunha with the view to making a potential move in 2025.

The 25-year-old has massively outperformed the rest of his teammates at Molineux during the opening stages of the season, registering seven goals and three assists in his opening 13 games.

The report states that the Red Devils see him as an ideal player for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, given his ability to feature in the striker or attacking midfield role, but it would allegedly take a huge offer for Gary O’Neil’s side to part with their star man.

Cunha, who’s previously been dubbed as ”unbelievable” by teammate Mario Lemina, has had a huge impact in attacking areas during 2024/25, being involved in 60% of their Premier League goals to date.

Cunha's stats in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 13 Goals scored 7 Assists 3 Pass completion 79% Chances created 23 Successful dribbles 24 Touches in opposition box 63 Possession won in the final third 10 Stats via FotMob

Boasting seriously good numbers this term, he could be the perfect foil for the likes of Zirkzee and Rashford, operating in the pockets behind the attacking duo to create chances at will.

Indeed, the Wolves star has showcased he's got the ability to provide endless opportunities for other forwards, completing 24 successful dribbles so far this season, whilst also notching 23 chances created - a tally only bettered by Bruno Fernandes in the current first-team setup.

It’s unclear how much the Brazilian would set back Amorim and the hierarchy in January, but his talent is evident, taking the club’s forward to the next level should they win the race for his signature.

The last few matches have injected a sense of positivity back into the fanbase, with the potential addition of Cunha massively aiding Rashford and Zirkzee in their ambitions of bolstering their respective goalscoring tallies come the end of the season.