Arsenal’s hunt for a new striker has led them to Aston Villa star man Ollie Watkins, with Mikel Arteta’s side having a £60m bid rejected earlier this week.

The Englishman has been a constant source of goals for Unai Emery’s side in 2024/25, registering 11 goals and ten assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

However, whilst he would be a good addition for the Gunners, it’s a huge fee to be paying for a 29-year-old who will be entering the final years of his professional career in the coming seasons.

As a result, Arteta’s men could return with an improved offer for the England international before the end of the window, but they may need to target other options at the top end of the pitch.

Numerous players have already been touted with a move to the Emirates this month, with the hierarchy looking to resurrect previous interest in one talisman before Monday’s deadline.

Arsenal interested in landing European talisman

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are interested in making a late move for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović to try and hand Arteta the ammunition he’s desired this month.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Italian giants once again throughout 2024/25, registering 12 goals across all competitions, including four in the Champions League.

The report claims that RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko is Arteta’s main target after having a bid rejected for Watkins, but that Juve are open to allowing the Serbian to depart after landing Randal Kolo Muani from PSG earlier in the window.

It’s not the first time that the Gunners have pursued a move for Vlahovic in this window, with the former Fiorentina ace previously on their shortlist a couple of weeks ago.

However, should they make a move to land the striker who earns £315k-per-week, as per Capology, it would allow one current first-team member to star upon his return to action from injury.

Why Vlahovic would be perfect for Bukayo Saka

Academy graduate Bukayo Saka has developed into a leading star in European football in recent years, highlighting how crucial the club’s academy setup is to their first-team success.

The 23-year-old has now made over 250 appearances since his debut back in 2018, scoring on 67 occasions - cementing his place in the right-wing position, with Arteta playing a huge role in his development.

The England international was in stellar form during the opening months of the ongoing Premier League, scoring five but registering ten assists, still sitting second in the assist tally throughout the whole division, with only Mohamed Salah posting more.

Top assisters in the Premier League 2024/25 Player Tally 1. Mohamed Salah 13 2. Bukayo Saka 10 3. Antonee Robinson 9 4. Mikkel Damsgaard 8 = Jacob Murphy 8 5. Trent Alexander-Arnold 6 = Cole Palmer 6 Stats via FotMob

However, he’s been missing since the middle of December after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory over Crystal Palace, with Saka still yet to return to action.

When he does, he could be aided in his efforts within the final third should Vlahovic move to the Emirates, with the Serbian international allowing the youngster to take his game to the next level.