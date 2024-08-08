Aston Villa will embark on an exciting adventure when they return to the Champions League next season. It will be their first time playing amongst Europe’s elite since the competition rebranded from the European Cup in 1992. In fact, they haven’t played in the Champions League since 1982/83, having won the whole thing the season before, in 1981/82.

Villa’s pathway to qualification for the Champions League last season saw them finish fourth in the Premier League, two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur who occupied fifth and therefore the Europa League spot. In total, the Villans ended the campaign with 68 points.

However, according to Understat’s expected points tally, they hugely exceeded their expectations. In reality, instead of their 68 points, Unai Emery’s side should have got 55.43xPTS, which would have placed them seventh in the top flight instead. However, their overachievement shows just how impressive the Midlands side performed last season.

Indeed, with their Champions League adventure awaiting them next term, the Villans will need to add players to their squad who can enhance their chances of a good performance in the competition. In fact, they have recently been linked with one player who could bring plenty of European experience to their squad.

Aston Villa target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. Since returning to Stamford Bridge for £97.5m in 2021, the all-time record goalscorer for Belgium has become something of an outcast in Blue, and could now permanently leave this summer after several loan spells.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, the Villans are ‘pressing hard on the Belgian striker’, and could launch a bid and leave other suitors in the dust as they look to beat competition to his signature.

Indeed, the other side showing the strongest interest in Lukaku this summer is Italian giants Napoli. However, for Gli Azzurri to do a deal this summer, Victor Osimhen must depart the club. The Nigerian striker was linked with Chelsea, but a deal to Stamford Bridge may now be off after they are set to sign Samu Omorodion from Atleti.

Should Villa nip in front of Napoli in the queue to sign Lukaku this summer, they will have to fork out a fee of £30m, assuming Chelsea ask for the same price the 2022/23 Scudetto winners were charged for the Belgian.

Why Lukaku would be a good signing

It has certainly been an interesting few years for Lukaku, who put up some impressive numbers for his second club in Italy, AS Roma. The 31-year-old Belgian scored 21 goals and grabbed four assists in 47 games in all competitions last term. He grabbed 13 goals and three assists in 32 top-flight games in Italy, as well as seven goals and an assist in 13 Europa League games.

One thing that Lukaku can bring to Villa next season if he joins the club that could be crucial is experience and goals in the Champions League. He is vastly experienced in the biggest club competition in Europe and boasts an impressive record.

Lukaku's Champions League record by season Season Club Games Minutes Goals Assists 2017/18 Man United 8 704 5 N/A 2018/19 Man United 9 546 2 1 2019/20 Inter 5 405 2 2 2020/21 Inter 5 446 4 N/A 2021/22 Chelsea 6 320 2 1 2022/23 Inter 8 177 3 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 31-year-old’s excellent goalscoring record amongst Europe’s elite is better than some legends of the game. Italian icon Francesco Totti has only scored 17 goals in the Champions League, and legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo boasts just 14 goals in 40 games.

Having played in a Champions League final, albeit ending up on the losing side, the former Inter striker could bring plenty of experience to a Villa side taking an unknown step into arguably club football's biggest competition.

Not only will he bring goals and experience in the Champions League, but the signing of the Chelsea man would mean he is the first Belgian striker to play for the club since Christian Benteke between 2012 and 2015.

The Belgian, who, like Lukaku, is something of a journeyman himself, was superb for the Villans during his time at the club. He played 101 games, getting himself on the scoresheet 49 times as well as grabbing 12 assists, before getting a big £32.5m move to Liverpool.

Benteke was a talisman for Villa, and the signing of Lukaku would certainly have shades of that prior deal, given he has an exceptional goalscoring record and could become a cult hero at Villa Park if he manages to find his best form.

One of the only stumbling blocks for a deal to sign Lukaku for Villa this summer could be his wages. The 31-year-old is currently earning an eye-watering £325k per week at Stamford Bridge according to Capology, which would see him be the highest earner at Villa Park by some distance.

The highest-paid players in Claret and Blue currently are Boubacar Kamara and his Belgium teammate Youri Tielemans, who both earn £150k per week. The Chelsea striker currently earns £175k per week more than those, and even if he accepted a wage reduction, it could be hard to negotiate a weekly wage in line with Villa’s current wage structure.

Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley once described Lukaku as an “absolute phenomenon”, and if he can rediscover his best form, such as what he showed at Everton or during his first spell at Inter, Villa could have one of the best strikers in the Premier League on their hands.

There is no doubting Lukaku’s quality, and if he gets on a goalscoring run, Emery’s side could find themselves progressing through the Champions League thanks to one of the most exciting strikers of his generation.